The American presidency is no enclave of serenity, the White House no island of tranquility. Some presidents clash with Congress, others with the bureaucracy. Some chief executives fight with the State Department, some with the intelligence community, a few with the judiciary. And many wrangle with the press.

The Donald J. Trump difference is that, just a month into his presidency, he is at war with them all – and all at once.

Mr. Trump, a self-proclaimed rebel swept into office by a populist insurgency, has vowed to “drain the swamp” of the capital. Swamps, with their snakes and alligators, are dangerous ecosystems, their denizens eager to mount fights of their own. In the case of Washington and Mr. Trump, the swamp dwellers are doing so with all their energies and venom.

Here are some of the tensions that have marked Washington over the years. Perhaps alone among the 44 occupants of the presidency, Mr. Trump is at the centre of all these struggles:

The president versus Congress

This conflict was set up by the Framers of the Constitution, who in their 1787 document set the executive and the legislative branches on a natural collision course. For much of the country’s early years, the Congress had the whip hand, dominating Washington except in times of war; Abraham Lincoln’s Civil War powers, in effect from 1861 to 1865, were a remarkable exception to the pattern.

As the government grew, however, the conflicts between Congress and the White House grew as well, becoming increasingly sharp as each branch sought to assert its prerogatives and to become the predominant power in Washington. From time to time – during Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society domestic programs in the 1960s, for example, or during the drive for comprehensive tax overhaul in the Reagan years that led to the Tax Reform Act of 1986 – the two branches worked well together.

But always there was inherent tension, especially sharp when the two branches were controlled by different parties, as they were in many of the Barack Obama years. But only a few weeks into the Trump administration – when the President and both houses of Congress are from the same party – the tensions are beginning to mount. It was largely the qualms of congressional Republicans about the President’s pick for labour secretary that prompted nominee Andy Puzder to withdraw from his fight for Senate confirmation.

“Trump is going to have a tremendously hard time with Congress,” said Burdett Loomis, a University of Kansas expert on Congress. “The question is whether he can bring Republicans along, but they are extraordinarily wary of him right now.”

The president versus the State Department and the intelligence community

Chief executives sometimes come to office skeptical of diplomats and spies, while some have great confidence in them – only to have that confidence shattered. John F. Kennedy listened to the advice he got on Communist-controlled Cuba in his first months and swiftly found himself engulfed in a fiasco at the Bay of Pigs, where in 1961 a U.S.-backed uprising fizzled in tragedy.

A year later, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the president urged the State Department to examine whether the United States might offer to remove missiles from Turkey as part of a resolution to the threat of Soviet weaponry being installed 140 kilometres off the coast of Florida. Secretary of state Dean Rusk resisted, arguing that the Turks would be discomfited. “Kennedy said he’s been talking about it for a week,” said Sheldon M. Stern, a former Kennedy Library historian and author of a book on the missile crisis, “and no one had done anything about it.”

The 35th president’s impatience with the State Department came at a time of high drama and high danger. In the case of Mr. Trump, many diplomats have expressed strong disagreements with the administration. No State Department officials reportedly were in the room when the President met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And U.S. intelligence officials are so skeptical of Mr. Trump that, it became clear this month, they have deliberately withheld intelligence from the President, who has been disdainful of his own intelligence agents.

The president versus the Washington bureaucracy

Presidents come and go, but bureaucrats stay in their cubicles and offices. Harry Truman understood something about Washington that his successor, former general Dwight D. Eisenhower, would discover only in pain: The army of Washington bureaucrats is not at all like the U.S. Army. “Poor Ike,” Mr. Truman said as the new president prepared to take office. “He’ll say, ‘Do this’ and ‘Do that,’ and nothing at all will happen.”

This is a truth that Mr. Trump is now discovering. He was forced to fire an interim attorney-general and has wrangled with bureaucrats who were appointed two or three administrations ago. And this week, Environmental Protection Agency employees openly lobbied the Senate to reject the President’s nominee to head the agency.

“The bureaucracy is always slow to respond to issues they find problematic,” said Shirley Anne Warshaw, a Gettysburg College expert on the executive branch. “If bureaucrats like a policy, they’ll follow the president quickly. But if they don’t like it, they’ll slow it down. This is a lesson Donald Trump is beginning to learn.”

The president versus the press

In his Thursday news conference, Mr. Trump referred to “the failing New York Times” and said, “[T]he press, honestly, is out of control. The level of dishonesty is out of control.” It was as brutal and blunt an attack on reporters as any delivered by any president at any time.

All presidents spar with the press. Thomas Jefferson, who believed deeply in press freedom, once told a senator that “advertisements contain the only truths to be relied on in a newspaper.” Lincoln fought with the press as well. So, of course, did Richard M. Nixon, who prepared an “enemies list” full of reporters, editors and columnists and whose vice-president, Spiro T. Agnew, complained bitterly about “nattering nabobs of negativity,” a line crafted by a White House speechwriter, William Safire, who soon thereafter became a New York Times columnist.

Mr. Trump’s predecessor was no conscientious objector in the presidential war against the press, taking strong, unprecedented efforts to stanch leaks, even to the point of initiating legal action. But Mr. Obama never launched a fusillade of criticism like that of Mr. Trump in his latest press conference.

“This tension between press and president is one of the great constants,” said Stephen Hess, a veteran of the Eisenhower White House who, as a Brookings Institution scholar, has written broadly about the Washington press corps. “But presidents don’t fight in such an ill-tempered manner. Nixon hated the press but knew it well enough to know how to use it or to get around it. Trump’s problems come in part from going on his own instincts.”

The president versus the judiciary

This is one of the oldest conflicts in American political history. Presidents hold the title of commander-in-chief in military matters but often are frustrated that they cannot command the courts to uphold their initiatives. Mr. Trump is especially frustrated in this regard, having seen a series of judges undercut his immigration order.

Mr. Nixon fought with the courts and lost, eventually being forced to release the transcripts of his secret Oval Office tapes. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was so frustrated by judicial decisions striking down New Deal legislation that he proposed a court-packing plan to permit him to appoint jurists with views congenial to his own. The plan failed utterly.

One measure of a president’s approach to his job and his role is the portraits he selects for his office. Staring down on Mr. Trump is Andrew Jackson, who is remembered for his remarks about the chief justice in an 1832 case. “John Marshall has made his decision,” the president said. “Now let him enforce it.”

The result is a president conducting a political war on many fronts. “He seems to be having a real difficult time transitioning not only from being a private citizen into being a president but from being a candidate into being the president,” said Andrew Simpson, a Duquesne University historian. “You almost feel that you can’t go to your job because you might miss something we’ve never seen before.”

