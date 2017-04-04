Accusing Democrats of “hurtling toward the abyss,” the U.S. Senate’s top Republican said on Tuesday he would start the clock ticking toward a vote to thwart their bid to block confirmation of President Donald Trump’s conservative Supreme Court nominee.

Democrats plan to use a procedural hurdle called a filibuster requiring a super-majority of 60 votes in the 100-seat Senate to end debate on Neil Gorsuch’s nomination and move to a final confirmation vote by a simple majority. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s motion would lead to a vote, due on Thursday, to try to end the filibuster against Gorsuch.

Senate confirmation of Gorsuch, 49, to the lifetime post would restore the court’s conservative majority and enable Trump to leave a lasting imprint on America’s highest judicial body even as he regularly criticizes the federal judiciary.

McConnell lacks the numbers to kill the Democratic filibuster. But he is expected to move immediately after that vote to another one to change long-standing Senate rules by a simple majority to bar filibusters against Supreme Court nominees. Republicans have said regardless of what the Democrats do, Gorsuch will be confirmed on Friday.

Republicans hold a 52-48 Senate majority.

The nation’s biggest business lobbying group, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said on Tuesday it had sent letters to all 100 senators urging Gorsuch’s confirmation, calling it a vote of high importance to the organization. Conservative advocacy groups separately have pursued a multimillion-dollar campaign backing Gorsuch.

The proposed Senate rule change has been dubbed the “nuclear option,” and the Republican president has urged McConnell to do it.

“Democrats are now being pushed by far-left interest groups into doing something truly detrimental to this body and to our country,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “They seem to be hurtling toward the abyss this time, and trying to take the Senate with them. They need to reconsider.”

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer, leading the filibuster effort, said it was the Republicans who bear responsibility for the crisis.

He noted that the Senate, under McConnell’s guidance, refused last year to consider Democratic former President Barack Obama’s nomination of appellate judge Merrick Garland to fill the same high court vacancy that Trump has selected Gorsuch to fill.

‘EVEN WORSE’

“What the majority leader did to Merrick Garland by denying him even a hearing and a vote is even worse than a filibuster,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “For him to accuse Democrats of the first partisan filibuster on the Supreme Court belies the facts, belies the history, belies the basic truth.”

Restoring the nine-seat high court’s conservative majority would fulfill one of Trump’s top promises during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump in January nominated Gorsuch, a conservative appeals court judge from Colorado.

Both Garland and Gorsuch were nominated to fill a vacancy created by the February 2016 death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. Democrats have accused the Republicans of “stealing” a Supreme Court seat by stonewalling Garland.

Had Garland been confirmed, the court would have tilted to the left for the first time in decades. As it stands, the court is split with four conservative justices and four liberals.

Republicans have said Gorsuch is well qualified for the job and is one of the most distinguished federal judges on the bench. Democrats have said he is so conservative as to be outside the judicial mainstream.

“First, he has instinctively favored corporate interests over average Americans,” Schumer said. “Second, he hasn’t shown a scintilla of independence from President Trump. And third ... he was hand-picked by hard-right special interest groups.”

Democrats in 2013 changed Senate rules to bar filibusters for executive branch nominees and federal judges aside from Supreme Court justices. They did so after Republicans regularly filibustered Obama appeals court nominees.

The court’s ideological shift to the right could prove pivotal on a range of issues including presidential powers, abortion, the death penalty, political spending and environmental regulation, as well as transgender, gun and religious rights.

Report Typo/Error