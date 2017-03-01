Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington on Feb. 15, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Steve Holland

WASHINGTON — Reuters

The Trump administration supports renewing without reforms a key surveillance law governing how the U.S. government collects electronic communications that is due to expire at the end of the year, a White House official said on Wednesday.

“We support the clean reauthorization and the administration believes it’s necessary to protect the security of the nation,” the official said on customary condition of anonymity.

The law, know as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, has been criticized by privacy and civil liberties advocates as allowing broad, intrusive spying. It gained renewed attention following the 2013 disclosures by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

Portions of the law, including a provision known as Section 702, will expire on Dec. 31, 2017, unless Congress reauthorizes it.

