Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, U.S. journalist Jason Rezaian is pictured in Landstuhl, Germany, after being released from an Iran prison. (Michael Probst/AP)
In this Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, U.S. journalist Jason Rezaian is pictured in Landstuhl, Germany, after being released from an Iran prison. (Michael Probst/AP)

Reporter Jason Rezaian accuses Iranian government of torture in lawsuit Add to ...

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The Washington Post reporter who was detained for more than 18 months in Iran after being accused of espionage has filed a federal lawsuit against the Iranian government.

The lawsuit filed Monday by Jason Rezaian together with his brother and mother accuses the Iranian government of subjecting him to torture and holding him hostage with the aim of “extorting concessions” from the U.S. government and others.

Rezaian was arrested in July 2014 and released in January 2016 as part of a prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Iran. Iranian officials never specified why Rezaian was targeted. He denied the charges.

The suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeks an unspecified amount of money under the terrorism exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Homa Hoodfar home after being held prisoner in Iran (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog