More than 50 years on, folk-singer, Bob Dylan is still performing his influential poetic songs. He has won the Nobel Prize for Literature in a surprise decision that made him the only singer-songwriter to win the award.
Bob Dylan recording his first album, 'Bob Dylan', in front of a microphone with an acoustic Gibson guitar and a harmonica during a recording session November 1961, New York City.
(CBS)
Bob Dylan playing his acoustic guitar in September 1961 in New York City.
(CBS)
Covers of music record are displayed during the exhibition "Bob Dylan, the rock explosion" at the museum of the Cite de la Musique in Paris March 5, 2012.
(Charles Platiau/Reuters)
A 21-year-old Bob Dylan, about to burst onto the music scene, takes a break in New York City in 1962.
(John Cohen/Reuters)
Bob Dylan plays guitar May 17, 1966 in Manchester, England.
(Mark Makin/Associated Press)
George Harrison, left, and Bob Dylan perform during a benefit concert (The Concert For Bangladesh) at Madison Square Garden in New York Aug. 1, 1971.
(AP)
Bob Dyan, left, and Canadian Gordon Lightfoot, right, at the Mariposa Folk Festival on Toronto Island. July 17, 1972.
(Thomas Beames/Thomas Beames)
Bob Dylan performs at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto in 1974.
(John McNeill/The Globe and Mail)
Bob Dylan performing in Paris, July 4, 1978.
(Pierre Guillaud/AFP/Getty Images)
Bob Dylan performing during a concert at the Olympic stadium in Munich, southern Germany June 3, 1984.
(Istvan Bajzat/AFP/Getty Images)
Bob Dylan is joined by other artists during the grand finale of his concert in New Yorks Madison Square Garden in 1992.
(CP)
Bob Dylan (L) sings on stage with Ronnie Wood during the Masters of Music concert in Hyde Park, staged in aid of the Prince's Trust charity, June 29, 1996.
(Russell Boyce/Reuters)
Bob Dylan performing at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 27, 2002.
(Hector Mata/AFP/Getty Images)
Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles Jan. 12, 2012. Dylan was named the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in a stunning announcement that for the first time bestowed the prestigious award to someone primarily seen as a musician.
(Chris Pizzello/AP)