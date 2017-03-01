Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a press briefing at the White House on Feb. 14, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a press briefing at the White House on Feb. 14, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

U.S., South Korea agree to strengthen cooperation on North Korea sanctions Add to ...

SEOUL — Reuters

Published

Last updated

South Korea and the United States agreed on Thursday to strengthen cooperation on financial sanctions against North Korea, the finance ministry in Seoul said, after Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile test last month.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and South Korea Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho expressed “great concern” over North Korea’s Feb. 12 ballistic missile test and promised to follow through with United Nations sanctions, as well as their own, the ministry said in a statement after a call between the pair.

Mnuchin and Yoo also reaffirmed the close economic relationship between the United States and South Korea and agreed to talk in greater depth at a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors this month.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump reaffirms support for Japan after North Korea's missile launch (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular