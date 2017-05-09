The Trump administration may tear up the North American free-trade agreement and negotiate separate deals with Canada and Mexico, President Donald Trump’s point-man on the file is warning.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also served notice Tuesday that Washington will be “more aggressive” in fighting back against what it believes are unfair trade practices, such as slapping tariffs on imports.

And he lashed out at British Columbia Premier Christy Clark over her move to ban U.S. coal shipments from her province’s ports.

Mr. Ross laid out the administration’s trade agenda at a Council of the Americas conference at the U.S. State Department in Washington.

Despite Mr. Trump’s decision last month not to start the process of pulling the U.S. out of NAFTA – after a last-minute intervention by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – Mr. Ross indicated a withdrawal from the deal is still on the table.

Both Canada and Mexico want to preserve NAFTA as a three-way deal, but Mr. Ross said that might not happen.

“We have not yet decided whether to go the trilateral route or whether to pursue two …bilateral deals,” he said.

If he does preserve NAFTA, Mr. Ross said, Mr. Trump wants to rename it “NAFFTA,” with the other “f” standing for “fair.”

Mr. Ross cited Canada’s negotiations with the European Union as an example of why multilateral trade deals don’t work. Last fall, the Wallonia region of Belgium held up the entire deal. Canada did, however, successfully close the agreement.

Mr. Ross also promised to get tougher on other countries that the U.S. believes are cheating on trade. He cited last month’s decision to slap import duties on Canadian softwood lumber as an example.

He said the U.S. will be “more aggressive in pursuing trade remedies,” and will not leave individual companies to launch cases, but will instead do this themselves. There will be “stricter enforcement than many recent administrations,” he said.

Mr. Ross also warned Ms. Clark, who faces a tough re-election today, that trying to ban U.S. coal will not force Washington to back down on softwood.

“If any Canadian or British Columbian official wishes to present additional information, we will consider it carefully and impartially,” he said. “But threats of retaliation are inappropriate and will not influence any final decision.”

Mr. Ross said his goal is to get countries to agree to import more U.S. products, but did not specify how this would be done.

He said the U.S. did not want to start international trade battles, but wouldn’t shy away from a fight.

“Our goal is to increase overall trade while reducing our trade deficit,” he said. “We do not seek a trade war, least of all with our fellow citizens of the Americas.”

He said that hiking tariffs or putting in place non-tariff barriers would be a last resort, but not one he would be afraid to do.

“We will use all the tools at our disposal, if necessary,” Mr. Ross said.

Mr. Ross said he hoped to get Mr. Trump’s nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, confirmed this week, followed swiftly by statutory notice to Congress of the administration’s intent to renegotiate NAFTA. This would trigger a 90-day countdown to the start of talks.

He said he wanted a swift renegotiation which could wrap up by the end of the year.

