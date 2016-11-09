Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Pope Francis greets the crowd during his weekly general audience at St. Peter’s square on Nov. 9, 2016, at the Vatican. (FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)
Pope Francis greets the crowd during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's square on Nov. 9, 2016, at the Vatican. (FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

VATICAN CITY — Reuters

The Catholic Church’s highest-ranking diplomat wished U.S. president-elect Donald Trump well on Wednesday, saying he would pray for the new incumbent to be “enlightened.”

“We wish the new president well, that he may have a truly fruitful government,” Vatican secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin told the papal state’s radio station.

“We pledge to pray that God enlightens him and supports him in the service of his country of course, but also in the service of well-being and peace in the world. I think today everyone needs to work to change the global situation, which is one of deep laceration and serious conflict.”

Earlier this year, Pope Francis suggested Donald Trump was “not Christian” because of his stance on immigration. A papal spokesman later said this was not a personal attack on the Republican party candidate.

