Vladimir Yakunin, pictured here beside Russia President Vladimir Putin, is considered a close confidant of Mr. Putin. (ALEXEY DRUZHININ/AFP/Getty Images)
Vladimir Yakunin, pictured here beside Russia President Vladimir Putin, is considered a close confidant of Mr. Putin. (ALEXEY DRUZHININ/AFP/Getty Images)

Vladimir Yakunin: the Putin confidant at the heart of Bombardier's Russia scandal

Mark MacKinnon

LONDON — The Globe and Mail

It is only on Page 62 of the 63 pages of evidence Swedish prosecutors filed last week in their “aggravated bribery” case against employees of Bombardier Inc. that the name finally appears: “Yakunin” – as in Vladimir Yakunin, the long-time boss of Russian Railways.

It is a single mention in a 2014 memo. But it is clear from the context that knowing Mr. Yakunin – a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin – was key to getting things done in the railway sector in Russia and other parts of the former Soviet Union, at least at the time it was written.

Follow Mark MacKinnon on Twitter: @markmackinnon

Trudeau: Bombardier bribery claims a ‘separate issue’ from loan plans (The Canadian Press)
 

