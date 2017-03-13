It is only on Page 62 of the 63 pages of evidence Swedish prosecutors filed last week in their “aggravated bribery” case against employees of Bombardier Inc. that the name finally appears: “Yakunin” – as in Vladimir Yakunin, the long-time boss of Russian Railways.

It is a single mention in a 2014 memo. But it is clear from the context that knowing Mr. Yakunin – a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin – was key to getting things done in the railway sector in Russia and other parts of the former Soviet Union, at least at the time it was written.

Report Typo/Error