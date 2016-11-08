After a long, acrimonious campaign, voters choose today. Just after midnight, the first voters cast their ballots in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.
-
Roy Brook, 67, is the first in line to vote in Bessemer, Ala.
(Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)
-
A woman collects her voting ballot in the East Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan.
(Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
-
Voters line up outside a polling station in Christmas, Florida.
(Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Voters wait to enter a polling station in the Brooklyn.
(Alexander F. Yuan/Associated Press)
-
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, waits while Bill Clinton, left, votes in Chappaqua, N.Y.
(Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
-
James Fiore wears his Donald Trump while accompanying his mother to cast her ballot in Greenwich, Connecticut.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
People wait at a poll station where Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is expected to vote in Chappaqua, N.Y.
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A man casts his ballot just after midnight in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, the first voting to take place in the 2016 US presidential election.
(Alice Chiche/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Scenes around the polling station at the Greenwich High School polling place in Greenwich, Connecticut.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A line of voters stretches around the block at a polling site in New York.
(David Goldman/Associated Press)