The trade deal between Canada and the European Union is facing a new challenge from the Belgium region of Wallonia which is threatening to block final ratification of the agreement.

Wallonia First Minister Paul Magnette said in an interview that his government will not support the CETA trade deal when it comes up for ratification unless changes are made to how disputes are resolved. Mr. Magnette also said his government is challenging the legality of the dispute resolution mechanism in the European Court of Justice, which could take at least two years to rule. “It’s certainly far from being over,” Mr. Magnette told The Globe and Mail this week. “We’ve said very clearly to the European Commission that we will not ratify as long as we don’t get all the aspects that we’ve asked for during the negotiations.”

