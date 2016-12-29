Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that an agreement had been reached for a ceasefire in war-torn Syria, the newest attempt to end a nearly six-year-long conflict that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and left millions of people displaced from their homes.

The truce, which was brokered by the governments of Russia and Turkey, is set to halt fighting between the Syrian government and seven armed opposition groups. (Russia is an ally of the Syrian government, while Turkey backs some of the armed rebel forces.) The situation is complicated because there are many parties with competing interests that are involved in the agreement — and so-called terrorist groups that do not appear to be included in the deal.

This isn’t the first attempt to suspend fighting in the region, but if this agreement holds, it is supposed to be the first step in a peace process that would end the civil war in Syria.

Details about the ceasefire are still emerging, but here is what we know now:

What happened?

Mr. Putin said in a statement that three documents were signed: a ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and certain anti-government groups; a plan detailing who would monitor the truce and how; and a “statement of readiness” that lays out procedures for organizing peace talks to end the Syrian conflict.

Who agreed to the ceasefire?

According to a Russian Ministry of Defence web page, the ceasefire covers seven Syrian rebel groups, which have more than 60,000 fighters and control the greater part of areas in central and northern Syria. The largest of the seven rebel groups named is Ahrar al-Sham, which Russia says has more than 80 detachments and 16,000 people.

Terrorist organizations designated by the United Nations Security Council are excluded from the agreement.

Syrian rebel officials said on Thursday that a ceasefire deal agreed to with the government included Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as the al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, although the army said that was not the case.

What is included in the truce?

The parties have agreed “to cease all armed, including aerial, attacks and refrain from expanding the territories under their control at the expense of one another,” according to a statement from Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It covers the entire country.

When does the ceasefire begin?

It will go into effect on Dec. 30 at midnight, local time.

Who will enforce the ceasefire?

Turkey and Russia are guarantors of the ceasefire agreement, adding both countries “strongly support and will jointly monitor the ceasefire.”

The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran committed to monitoring and “guaranteeing the peace process in Syria” during a recent meeting in Moscow, said Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Minister of Defence. The Russian military has set up a hotline with Turkey to allow for speedy communications between the two countries.

But it remains to be seen whether the agreement between these parties will hold, how Russia and Turkey will be able to remotely guarantee stability and if armed opposition groups not included in the ceasefire will continue fighting.

How did this happen?

Mr. Shoigu said in a statement that the ministry spent two months in talks with the leaders of seven Syrian opposition groups, with Turkey acting as intermediary. Russia said it also carried out similar talks with the Syrian government.

Is this the first ceasefire in Syria?

No. There was a week-long truce in September that collapsed after several incidents of violence. A ceasefire attempt in February also fell apart. Both of these agreements had been brokered by Russia and the United States, which has not been mentioned in the current peace process.

What does this mean for the future of the Syrian war?

The Turkish Ministry of Defence said in its statement that should the ceasefire be observed, the Syrian government and the opposition, along with the guarantor countries Russia and Turkey, “will soon meet” in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana to discuss renewing a UN-supported process for a political transition in Syria.

Russia’s Mr. Shoigu added that the conditions are in place for direct dialogue to be established between the Syrian government and the opposition groups “that seek to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.” He added that these conditions are what Russia needs to reduce its military presence in the country.

But Mr. Putin acknowledged that the agreements that have been reached are “very fragile” and “require particular attention.”

Staffan de Mistura, the UN envoy for Syria, welcomed the agreement and said he hopes it will pave the way for “productive” talks between the parties.

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

