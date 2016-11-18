Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish. (Felipe Dana/AP)
Samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish. (Felipe Dana/AP)

Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA — Reuters

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Friday that the Zika virus and related neurological complications no longer constitute an international emergency but said that it would continue to work on the outbreak through a “robust program”.

The WHO’s Emergency Committee, which declared an international public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) in February, said in a statement that they felt that “the Zika virus and associated consequences remain a significant enduring public health challenge requiring intense action but no longer represent a PHEIC.”

“We are not downgrading the importance of Zika, by placing this as a longer program of work, we are sending the message that Zika is here to stay,” Dr. Peter Salama, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, told a news briefing.

