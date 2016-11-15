Who will Trump pick for his cabinet? A list of some likely contenders

Rachelle Younglai takes a look at the Republican president-elect’s emerging team in the White House, possible candidates for America’s top offices in the new administration and the issues a Trump cabinet will face in office





Loyalty matters to president-elect Donald Trump and the 70-year old reality television star has appointed one of his staunchest supporters to serve as his chief of staff – Reince Priebus, the chairman of the Republican National Committee. At the same time, Mr. Trump placated his anti-establishment base by appointing Stephen Bannon, the head of a right-wing white nationalist website, as his chief strategist.

Mr. Trump’s most high profile surrogates are expected to land big positions in his administration, including former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Mr. Trump’s cabinet picks will need to be confirmed by the Senate, where Republicans control the chamber. That does not mean every appointee will sail through Senate confirmations, as Republicans only control the Senate by two votes and several opposed Mr. Trump during his campaign.

Mr. Trump has suggested that his cabinet could include his daughter Ivanka Trump, who has built her own business off the family name.

Some of the reported cabinet picks are classic Washington establishment and elites that Trump railed against during his campaign.

Here’s a look at Mr. Bannon and Mr. Priebus, as well as who may fill the key positions in a Trump White House.





White House advisers

Stephen Bannon: The appointment of Mr. Bannon as Mr. Trump’s chief strategist sounded alarm bells across the political spectrum and among hate-watch groups. The head of the right-wing website Breitbart News has called it “the platform for the alt-right,” or the white nationalist, anti-Semitic movement that supports Mr. Trump.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors and exposes hate groups, said Mr. Bannon propelled Breitbart to become a white nationalist propaganda mill and called on the Trump team to rescind the hire. The choice of Mr. Bannon appeared to placate Mr. Trump’s anti establishment base.

Mr. Bannon is known for ripping into mainstream Republicans such as House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

Reince Priebus: The Republican National Committee chairman was one of Mr. Trump’s most devoted soldiers. Throughout the campaign, Mr. Priebus took heat from mainstream Republicans for defending Mr. Trump’s actions. Mr. Priebus threatened Republicans who did not fall in line with Mr. Trump and his loyalty earned him the position of chief of staff. Mr. Priebus has ties with long serving Republicans such as House Speaker Paul Ryan, which will help smooth relations between the White House and congressional Republicans.

Corey Lewandowski: When Mr. Lewandowski was Mr. Trump’s campaign manager during the primaries, he believed it was best to “let Trump be Trump.” He was eventually fired amid assault allegations and concerns he could not run a national campaign. But Mr. Lewandowski was steadfastly loyal and continued to advise Mr. Trump while being paid by CNN to provide political commentary.

Jared Kushner: Mr. Trump’s son-in-law was one of Mr. Trump’s prominent advisers during the campaign and is part of the transition team. He reportedly pushed his father-in-law to choose Mike Pence as his running mate. Mr. Kushner also helped mastermind the campaign’s decision to bring Bill Clinton’s sexual abuse accusers to the second debate, in an effort to shake Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Treasury

Mr. Trump rode to victory on a wave of populism but is considering Wall Street types and a long serving Republican lawmaker for the country’s top economic job. Whoever is picked will help implement tax cuts and fulfill Trump’s campaign promises to create 25-million jobs and save factory jobs that have been lost to globalization.

Steven Mnuchin: The hedge fund manager and former Goldman Sachs banker was Mr. Trump’s campaign finance manager, an economic adviser to Mr. Trump, and part of the president-elect’s transition team.

Jamie Dimon: The CEO of JPMorgan Chase was one of the few bank heads who emerged from the 2007-09 financial crisis with his reputation relatively intact. His record has since taken a hit amid the bank’s multi-billion-dollar trading loss.

Jeb Hensarling: As chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, the Republican lawmaker has repeatedly tried to repeal the massive Dodd-Frank financial regulation law. Mr. Trump’s views on regulation are aligned with the Republican Party, but recently there has been speculation that Mr. Trump only wants to overturn parts of the law.

Fed chair’s job complicated by Trump’s victory Economic policies of the president-elect are best described as ‘inflationary,’ making an interest rate increase a near certainty, David Parkinson explains. (for subscribers)

Secretary of State

The country’s top diplomat will have the tricky job of forging new relations with America’s allies after Mr. Trump questioned whether the U.S. should honour its commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and praised dictators such as North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. The state department also has oversight over the Keystone XL pipeline, which the Obama administration rejected. Mr. Trump and Republicans agree the pipeline, which would run from Alberta to Texas once fully completed, should be built.

Rudy Giuliani: A former New York mayor and associate attorney-general in Ronald Reagan’s administration. He was one of Mr. Trump’s most vocal supporters.

Newt Gingrich: The former House speaker spent two decades as a lawmaker. After he was forced to resign as speaker in 1998, he dabbled in lobbying, ran a consulting firm and unsuccessfully ran for president. He attached himself to the Trump campaign early on, providing advice and defending the real estate mogul’s actions.

Bob Corker: Republican senator from Tennessee and chairman of the upper chamber’s foreign relations committee.

Trade

Mr. Trump has blamed the North American Free Trade Agreement and U.S.-Chinese trade policies for eliminating high paying jobs in the United States. He has vowed to rip up NAFTA and label China a currency manipulator. The president-elect’s position on trade won him the support from working class voters, which in turn helped flip Democratic-leaning states Republican. So far, Canada’s ambassador to the United States has said Canada is open to renegotiating NAFTA.

TPP seen as doomed after Trump victory Washington’s apparent intent to scrap pact leaves Canada scrambling for options. Observers suggest looking to Asia for deals, Steven Chase explains.

Homeland Security

This is expected to be one of the key portfolios in the Trump administration. Mr. Trump kicked off his campaign promising to get Mexico to pay for a wall between their two countries. He said he would deport the 11-million undocumented immigrants living in the United States and has said he would ban Muslims from entering the country. However, his position has wavered throughout the campaign. His latest comments called for the deportation or jailing of what he called three million undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

Mr. Trump’s supporters have cited illegal immigration as their top issue and they will be watching his administration carefully to ensure he follows through on his promises.

David Clarke: The African-American law enforcement veteran made a name for himself by criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement, calling it “Black Lies Matter” and saying the activists would join forces with the Islamic State. During the campaign, the Milwaukee County Sheriff told supporters in a tweet that it was “pitchforks and torches” time.

Interior

This department is in charge of the country’s natural resources.

Sarah Palin: Resource development and exploration has a friend in Ms. Palin. The former Republican vice-presidential nominee and former Alaskan governor became known for her “drill, baby, drill” motto.

Campbell Clark: Thanks to Trump, Trudeau’s calculus on climate no longer adds up For all the questions about what Mr. Trump will do as president, one thing is pretty clear: He won’t advance climate change policies.

Secretary of defence

The Trump administration will have to deal with the rise in terrorism at home and abroad. Mr. Trump’s policies to fight terrorism and defeat Islamic State are vague. Initially, Mr. Trump said he knew more about IS than the generals and then said his plan would entail asking the military to devise a plan within 30 days to destroy Islamic State. Part of his plan is to temporarily ban immigration from certain regions that have a “history of exporting terrorism,” though he has not identified the regions.

Michael Flynn: The retired general was one of the only high level defence officials to openly support Mr. Trump. Many of his colleagues opposed Mr. Trump and called him a danger to the country’s national security.

Jeff Sessions: The Alabama lawmaker is a member of the judiciary committee and is known for his hardline positions on immigration. Mr. Sessions was one of the few Republican senators to actively campaign on Mr. Trump’s behalf.

Attorney-general

The country’s top lawyer and chief law enforcer will be instrumental in carrying out Mr. Trump’s promises to bring back “law and order” to the country. His attorney general could also be called upon to renew investigations into Ms. Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server when she served as secretary of state. He promised to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Ms. Clinton, raising concerns that he would use the powers of his office to go after his rivals. However, Mr. Trump appears to have softened his position, saying that the Clintons were good people and that he did not want to hurt them.

Chris Christie: The former New Jersey governor was the first mainstream Republican to support Mr. Trump during the Republican primary battle. But although Mr. Christie has demonstrated unwavering loyalty to Mr. Trump, his involvement with the New Jersey bridge-closing scandal has left him out of favour with Mr. Trump’s team. Mr. Christie was first rejected for the vice-president position. Last week he was demoted as Mr. Trump’s transition chief. At the Republican convention, Mr. Christie appeared to make a pitch for himself as attorney general in a Trump administration.

Energy

This department is responsible for ensuring the safety of the country’s nuclear weapons. Under previous administrations, the department was also responsible for stopping the spread of nuclear weapons. But Mr. Trump has suggested that the U.S. would benefit if other countries like Japan and South Korea had their own nuclear weapons.

Environment

Mr. Trump has said he would get rid of the country’s Environmental Protection Agency and has called environmental protection a waste of money.

