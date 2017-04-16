Britain’s grand cathedrals have been cherished places of worship for centuries and some have stood for nearly 1,000 years. But now many of these historic landmarks are facing a financial shortfall that’s so serious some may have to close and others have taken to hosting car shows, holding dance contests or selling property to make ends meet.

The Church of England has launched a review into how the country’s 42 cathedrals are managed and whether to change the current system that has seen many run into serious financial trouble. “Cathedrals contribute uniquely to the ecology of the Church of England, and we are a healthier, stronger church when they flourish,” the church said in a statement this week.

The review is expected to take eight months and it could result in some cathedrals closing down. “If a cathedral finds itself in problems, it undermines the whole ministry of the church in that diocese,” Very Rev. Vivienne Faull, who is co-chairing the review, told reporters.

While Britain’s cathedrals are enjoying rising attendance and remain some of the country’s primary tourist attractions, many are in dire financial shape and one is on the brink of closing. The problem is an outdated management structure and soaring maintenance costs that can see a simple roof repair climb to the equivalent of nearly $1-million.

Peterborough Cathedral isn’t immune to the same pressures other grand cathedrals across the U.K. are facing.



Peterborough Cathedral, a 900-year old church that’s the burial place of Henry VIII’s first wife, Catherine of Aragon, said it’s facing a “cash flow crisis” that’s so bad it’s had to lay off 12 staff and seek an emergency loan just to stay afloat. “There is a substantial operating deficit, most of the cathedral’s properties are mortgaged, there are no free reserves, and there are serious levels of debt,” said a recent report from the church’s bishop, Right Reverend Donald Allister.

Durham Cathedral said in its latest annual report that it’s losing about $833,000 every year and that “the financial position of the cathedral continues to cause the [church officers] serious concern.” Exeter Cathedral is in such bad shape the bishop wondered in a recent report whether “the parlous state of the cathedral’s finances has been fully absorbed into the bloodstream of all the senior personnel.”

Cathedrals play a critical role in the Church of England and for years they have had a unique way of operating. They are considered the “mother church” in each of the England’s 42 dioceses but they operate on their own, outside of the governing bodies of the dioceses and the central office. Instead, each cathedral is run by a “chapter” made up of clergy and lay people from the church.

There’s virtually no oversight and this group is responsible for all administration, including overseeing up to 80 staff, co-ordinating hundreds of volunteers and raising enough revenue to cover all the upkeep and operations. Maintenance costs alone can be prohibitive, particularly given the age and condition of the ancient buildings. Exeter Cathedral has identified $7-million for badly needed repairs while Ely Cathedral spent $833,000 just fixing part of its roof.





Finding enough money isn’t easy and while cathedrals rely on a steady stream of donations, many have turned to some novel methods of fundraising to find extra funding. A few charge admission to enter all or part of the building, several run cafés or shops and some rent out space for corporate events.



Peterborough Cathedral recently held an event with a local car dealership that included displaying two new vehicles in the nave, erecting an Estée Lauder beauty products stand and featuring background music by the cathedral’s choir.

When some parishioners complained about using the church for such a blatant corporate purpose, the Acting Dean defended the evening, saying the dealership paid a fee and adding “neither commerce, marketing, nor motor cars are inherently immoral, let alone wicked.” Next month it’s hosting Strictly Cathedral, a dance contest in the nave based on the television show Strictly Come Dancing.

Many bishops are now calling for changes to the way cathedrals operate and for more oversight of chapters. “In practice the chapter is accountable to nobody,” said Bishop Allister in his report on the state of Peterborough Cathedral’s finances. “The Peterborough situation has convinced me that the high degree of independence currently enjoyed by cathedrals poses serious risks to the reputation of the whole church.”

For Guildford Cathedral in Surrey, it might be too late to reverse the financial trends. MARK BETON/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

That’s something the Church of England said its review will cover. The working group heading up the effort vowed this week to look at “aspects of cathedral management and governance” which included “training and development for cathedral deans and chapters” as well as “financial management issues.”



Whatever the church decides from its review, it may be too late for Guildford Cathedral. It’s losing about $167,000 a year and has a tough time raising money in part because it’s a more modern cathedral, dating back only to the mid-20th century, and has a harder time attracting tourists and donations than older cathedrals.

The cathedral had hoped to find a solution to its financial trouble by selling off a piece of land to a developer to build 134 houses. The deal would have netted the church about $16.7-million for an endowment but the Guildford Borough Council turned down the development project in February, saying it didn’t fit the character of the area.

The cathedral is now facing the prospect of closing down, something the Bishop of Guildford, Andrew Watson, noted during a presentation to the council when he said: “Without this planning permission there will be no endowment, no investment income and possibly no cathedral.”

A light art installation entitled ‘Fogscape #03238’ is created in front of the west facade of Durham Cathedral as part of Lumiere Durham light festival in Durham. OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Guildford also can’t count on the central church coming to the rescue. In a letter to the borough council, the head of the Church of England, Archbishop Justin Welby, made it clear Guildford was on its own.



“It is sometimes said that cathedrals are the Church of England’s equivalent of the big banks – ‘too big to fail’ – and that the very serious financial straits that are one of the motivating factors for Guildford pursuing this application are not so serious because the central church would ‘rescue’ them before total collapse,” the archbishop wrote. “This is not the case.”