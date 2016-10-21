The winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition were revealed today at a ceremony at the Natural History Museum, London. American photographer Tim Laman won Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2016 for his image, Entwined lives. It frames a critically endangered Bornean orangutan above the Indonesian rainforest. Mr. Laman spent three days rope-climbing the 30 metre tall tree to set several GoPro cameras that he could trigger remotely. This captured the orangutan's face from above within a wide-angle perspective of the forest below.
-
Wildlife Photographer of the Year - Grand Title winner
(© Tim Laman)
-
Wildlife Photographer of the Year - Young grand title winner
(© Gideon Knight)
-
Wildlife Photographer of the year - Mammals winner
(© Simon Stafford)
-
Wildlife Photographer of the Year - Urban winner
(© Nayan Khanolkar)
-
Wildlife Photographer of the Year - Wildlife Photojournalist single image winner
(© Paul Hilton)
-
Wildlife Photographer of the Year - Under Water winner
(© Tony Wu)
-
Wildlife Photographer of the Year - Plants winner
(© Valter Binotto)
-
Wildlife Photographer of the year - Mammals Finalist
(© Charlie Hamilton James)
-
Wildlife Photographer of the Year - Birds winner
(© Ganesh H. Shankar)
-
Wildlife Photographer of the year - Black and White Finalist
(© Lance van de Vyver)