Britain will formally file for divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, ending an often stormy marriage that has lasted more than 40 years. This will be the first time a country has left the EU and no one is quite sure how the split will be negotiated or whether it will be amicable.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is hoping that within two years she can negotiate an agreement on the terms of the separation and a comprehensive trade agreement with the EU. Others aren’t so sure and they point to the Canada-EU trade deal, which has taken seven years to finalize and still hasn’t been ratified.

The scope of the issues at play is mind-boggling. Britain and the EU will have to untangle decades of interconnections covering everything from agricultural subsidies and fishing rights to banking privileges, transportation arrangements, drug approvals, arrest warrants, communications, immigration controls, energy supplies, security measures, university research, health insurance, infrastructure projects and even co-ordinating sanctions against Russia. Britain will also have to review 19,000 EU regulations, decide which ones to keep and create 34 new regulatory agencies. The EU will have to figure out how to cope with a 12-per-cent hole in its annual budget as contributions from the U.K. dry up. Complicating matters further, on Tuesday the Scottish parliament approved a motion to hold a referendum on independence within two years, coinciding with the end of the Brexit negotiations.



Brexit is easily the most complicated set of negotiations Britain or the EU have ever attempted. And it all begins Wednesday with a short letter from Ms. May to the EU saying she’s breaking up.

Here’s a look at how it might play out:

March 29, 2017

Divorce papers filed

Ms. May’s letter will be addressed to Donald Tusk, President of the EU Council, which represents the heads of EU member countries, and it will announce that she is invoking Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon. That’s the section that sets out how a country leaves the EU, but there are few details other than a two-year time frame for negotiations on a new arrangement. The deadline can be extended, but only with unanimous agreement among Britain and all EU members. Mr. Tusk has promised a reply by Friday. Don’t expect much information in either letter as both sides are trying to be crafty in these early stages. It’s also because the process is so vague they haven’t even agreed on which language to use during negotiations. The EU has mused about using French while Ms. May has been adamant that the talks will be in English.



Brexit by the numbers 444.8 EU population without the U.K. (in millions) 65.3 Population of U.K. (in millions) $16.4 Size of the EU economy without U.K. (in trillions of U.S. dollars) $2.8 Size of the U.K. economy (in trillions of U.S. dollars) 17,410,742 Number of Britons who voted to leave the EU 16,141,241 Number of Britons who voted to remain in the EU 44 Percentage of U.K. exports that go to other EU countries 600 Number of EU trade negotiators 40 Estimated number of U.K. trade negotiators, though more are being recruited 19,000 Number of EU laws and regulations in force in the U.K. 34 Number of EU agencies the U.K. will have to set up after Brexit covering areas such as agriculture, energy, transport, drug approval and communications.

April 29, 2017

An early test

Mr. Tusk says he will convene a summit of the remaining 27 EU member states on April 29 to lay out the EU’s negotiating “guidelines.” This will be the first indication of how tough the EU plans to be. One thing is certain, the EU plans to hand Britain a bill for up to £60-billion ($100-billion) to cover pension liabilities and the U.K.’s share of ongoing commitments. Ms. May has already said she won’t pay, setting up what could be an early impasse.



May to June 2017

Planning

Both sides will use this period to begin plotting their overall strategy. The EU’s administrative arm, the European Commission, will lead the talks from its side and the commission has named former French cabinet minister Michel Barnier as its chief negotiator. Mr. Barnier is viewed skeptically by many in Britain because he’s ardently pro-European and has clashed with London’s financial sector after the 2008 financial crisis by pushing for more regulation. The European Parliament is pushing for a role in the talks, too, and it has appointed Belgian politician Guy Verhofstadt as its negotiator. He’s already taken a hardline on Brexit, saying that he “won’t go soft” on Britain during the talks. Ms. May has her own internal issues to resolve, including the Scottish government which wants to pull Scotland out of the U.K. and join the EU. Northern Ireland is a concern too, since it might be faced with a hard border with Ireland, something that would hurt the Northern Irish economy.



June 2017

Face to face

This is when face-to-face talks will likely begin, probably in Brussels. It’s also when the British parliament will introduce its “Great Repeal Bill.” That will formally scrap the legislation that brought Britain into the EU and it will incorporate every EU law and regulation onto Britain’s statute books. Parliament will then spend the next several years reviewing, amending and eliminating those laws.

Sept. 24, 2017

Germany decides

Germans will elect a new parliament and chancellor. This is a key moment in the Brexit talks because it will mean that the EU’s big powers, Germany and France, will have new governments which could impact the EU’s position in the talks. France elects a new president in May and in Germany, Angela Merkel is facing a challenge from the Social Democrats.



October 2018

Wrap up

Mr. Barnier has said that the talks must be completed by October, 2018, to give the European parliament and EU member countries time to ratify the deal before the two-year deadline expires in March, 2019. He has also said that he wants to negotiate a divorce first, dealing with Britain’s exit and the rights of EU nationals, and then finalize a trade deal. However, Ms. May has said she wants to do both at the same time. Ratification won’t be easy. Every EU member state and the European Parliament must approve the deal and Ms. May has promised a vote in the British parliament. If no agreement is reached, or if the agreement isn’t ratified, Britain and the EU will rely on World Trade Organization rules for trade. That could mean hefty tariffs on some goods and plenty of non-tariff barriers.



March 2019

Done deal?

Under Article 50, talks can be extended by unanimous agreement. But this would get tricky since elections to the European Parliament are expected in May or June, 2019, and it would be awkward for British voters to elect Members of the European Parliament with Brexit talks still under way. There’s also the chance the U.K. could be facing a referendum in Scotland over independence in early 2019. Could Britain change its mind? Some experts say Article 50 can be revoked, but that’s disputed and the European Court of Justice would likely have to decide. If Britain can’t revoke Brexit, it would have to reapply for EU membership. Just like any other country.

Who is involved?





Boris Johnson



Boris Johnson leaves his home in London on June 27, 2016. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

If [French President François] Hollande wants to administer punishment beatings to anybody who seeks to escape [the EU], in the manner of some World War Two movie, I don’t think that is the way forward. Boris Johnson

Mr. Johnson, 52, was a leader of the Vote Leave campaign, going against his close ally former prime minister David Cameron. Mr. Johnson considered running for the leadership of the Conservative Party after Mr. Cameron resigned last summer, but dropped out. Theresa May won the leadership and surprised many by naming him Foreign Secretary.

David Davis



David Davis arrives at 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File



Get thee behind me, Satan. David Davis, when asked about the European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt

Mr. Davis, 68, is a long-time Euroskeptic who clashed with Mr. Cameron and others in the Conservative Party for years over the EU. Last summer, Ms. May handed him the job of managing Brexit by naming him Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union.

Theresa May



Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May returns to 10 Downing Street, London, on Jan. 17, 2017. NEIL HALL/REUTERS



Brexit means Brexit, and we’re going to make a success of it. Theresa May

Ms. May, 60, didn’t back Brexit during last June’s referendum on the country’s future in the EU, but she also didn’t play a major role in the Remain campaign. That gave her enough cover to win over the vast majority of Tory MPs who elected her party leader after Mr. Cameron resigned. Ms. May is considered a careful, pragmatic manager who has now embraced Brexit.

Michel Barnier



Former French cabinet minister Michel Barnier is the European Commission’s lead Brexit negotiator. FRANCOIS LENOIR/REUTERS



There is no price to pay to leave the EU but we must settle our accounts. Michel Barnier

The former French cabinet minister is the European Commission’s lead Brexit negotiator and he is an ardent advocate of more EU integration. Mr. Barnier, 66, was also once dubbed by a British newspaper as the most dangerous man in Europe because of his track record as the EU’s financial regulator.

Guy Verhofstadt



Guy Verhofstadt delivers a speech to Chatham House in London, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. AP Photo/Matt Dunham



Welcome to hell. Guy Verhofstadt, upon meeting David Davis for the first time in Brussels

Mr. Verhofstadt, 63, is a former prime minister of Belgium and a Member of the European Parliament. He’s the European Parliament’s Brexit negotiator and he comes with a strong commitment to more EU integration, including making the European Commission a genuine EU government.

Jean-Claude Juncker



Jean-Claude Juncker speaks during a news conference in Brdo, Slovenia, Thursday, March 2, 2017. AP Photo/Darko Bandic



I’m not a robot, I’m not a machine, I’m a human being, I’m a European and I have a right to regret the result of the British vote. Jean-Claude Juncker

Mr. Juncker, 60, was a long-time prime minister of Luxembourg before becoming President of the European Commission in 2014. He has been a target of Brexit backers who have labelled him as the type of faceless, entitled bureaucrat that runs the EU.