Women’s March on Washington goes global

The latest
- A day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, more than one million people around the world joined rallies for Women’s March on Washington on Saturday to protest his presidency.
- Thousands of Canadians gathered in cities across the country to show their solidarity. Many protesters said they wanted to send a message on both sides of the border that Trump-style politics are not welcome in Canada.
- The rally in Washington attracted over 500,000 people, according to city officials – apparently more than Trump’s inauguration drew on Friday.
- White House press secretary Sean Spicer had no comment on the march in the U.S. capital, except to note that there were no firm numbers for turnout.
- Among the participants, the marches drew celebrities, activists and politicians including Cher, Madonna, Alicia Keys, Gloria Steinem and former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump, took to Twitter to thank the participants for “standing, speaking and marching for our values.”
Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017
[It has been] a heartrending time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country. But the president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America! And we are here to stay.AMERICA FERRERA, ACTRESS