Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices


Women’s march

Women’s March on Washington goes global

More than a million people joined women’s marches around the world on Jan. 21 to protest Donald Trump’s presidency. Here’s what you need to know.

Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women’s march on January 21, 2017.


The Globe and Mail Last updated:


The latest

  • A day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, more than one million people around the world joined rallies for Women’s March on Washington on Saturday to protest his presidency.
  • Thousands of Canadians gathered in cities across the country to show their solidarity. Many protesters said they wanted to send a message on both sides of the border that Trump-style politics are not welcome in Canada.
  • The rally in Washington attracted over 500,000 people, according to city officials – apparently more than Trump’s inauguration drew on Friday.
  • White House press secretary Sean Spicer had no comment on the march in the U.S. capital, except to note that there were no firm numbers for turnout.
  • Among the participants, the marches drew celebrities, activists and politicians including Cher, Madonna, Alicia Keys, Gloria Steinem and former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.


Video: Scenes from the Women’s March on Washington


Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump, took to Twitter to thank the participants for “standing, speaking and marching for our values.”





Protesters march, in support of the Women’s March on Washington, in Toronto on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women’s March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

[It has been] a heartrending time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country. But the president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America! And we are here to stay.

AMERICA FERRERA, ACTRESS

A demonstrator holds a sign during the Boston Women’s March in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.


Report Typo/Error

Next story

loading