Three years ago, U.S. President Barack Obama drew what he said was his “red line” – the use of chemical weapons – regarding the war in Syria, then backed away from enforcing it.

On Thursday – as pressure mounted for the international community to do something to ease the al-Assad regime’s devastating siege of eastern Aleppo – Russian President Vladimir Putin drew his own red line: Russia’s military warned that any U.S. air strikes in the country would be considered a threat to the Russian servicemen based there, and that sophisticated anti-aircraft weapons would be used in response.

