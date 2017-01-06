Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
  (AP Photo)

 

(AP Photo)

Yahoo deletes tweet about Trump's Navy plans that included racist slur Add to ...

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Yahoo Finance says it accidentally tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, “Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here’s How Much It’ll Cost.” But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word “bigger” had an ‘n’ as its first letter instead of a ‘b.’

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology , chalking up the mishap to a spelling error.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Associated Press.

Yahoo’s mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Report Typo/Error
 

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular