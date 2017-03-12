All of Washington is convulsed by the debate over the future of American health care, but the combat is far less about the medical options available to patients than it is about politics, economics – and the emerging character of the Donald J. Trump presidency.

There no longer is any question that the Republican-controlled Congress, with the ardent support of the Trumph administration, is on the verge of bringing the “Obamacare“ health-insurance plan to an ignominious end. But larger political questions still are in flux, and their resolutions will reflect tectonic transformations in the American political landscape – and will prompt significant changes in the delivery of health care to Americans as byproducts.

Report Typo/Error