Don’t make these costly mistakes when hiring sales people Add to ...

There is no doubt that the demand for first-class sales professionals outstrips supply, so it is imperative business leaders ensure their hiring strategy avoids costly mistakes. The impact of poor hiring processes and bad hiring decisions are typically far greater than they realize.

Some of the biggest mistakes I have observed relate to enormous amounts of time being wasted during the recruitment process itself. While remuneration is by no means the most important factor in attracting top sales talent, it would be naive to ignore the importance of earning potential to salespeople. Start by conducting a realistic assessment of what the market is paying salespeople with the skills and experience that you need. If the industry norm is more than you can afford to pay, be prepared to adjust your expectations with regards to the skills and experience that you can attract.

Determine the maximum amount that you are prepared to pay in terms of fixed salary and commissions and have a frank discussion with candidates about their salary expectations very early in the interview process.

Air Miles controversy is a headache for partner companies

In August, Jas Brar and his team at Entripy Custom Clothing, an Oakville, Ont. company that provides embroidery and screenprinting, inked a new partnership with Air Miles that they hoped would help set the company apart from its competitors. But the timing couldn’t have been worse. Full story.

Is precarious work really a problem? Business and labour groups clash during Ontario review

This summer, 57-year-old Neil Bruce of Markham, Ont., held three jobs, all of them paying $20 an hour or less. He worked as a church caretaker, provided casual labour for a property management firm in the afternoons, and had a regular gig doing retail sales at a market on the weekend. “On Fridays, I’d go to the church to take out the garbage at 6 a.m., clean the church and bring in the bins,” he says. “Then I’d get in the car and change clothes, go to the market and work there until 7 p.m.” Full story.

Three ways to retain top employees

Tony Maiorino VP, RBC Wealth Management Services discusses the best ways for small business owners to retain employees. Employers need to know which benefits are most valued by staff. Watch the video.

Vancouver startup helps fishermen deliver directly to restaurants

Larry Hillis is a third-generation fisherman out of Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf in Richmond, B.C.. At 57, he’s spent most of his life fishing for a living. One thing Mr. Hillis has learned: the more steps his catch takes before reaching the dinner plate, the less he gets paid. Once he’s landed the day’s catch, it travels from the dock to the processor, to the wholesaler and retailer, and then finally to the consumer. Full story.

Could quarterly bonuses keep part-time employees on the job?

Good help can be so hard to find, and even harder to hang on to. The latter is a problem at Minutes Solutions, a Toronto-based company that records the minutes at meetings. The firm started eight years ago as a sideline business and has since grown into a full-blown enterprise with more than 200 clients and about two dozen minute-takers. “Our major issue is finding people interested in a freelance position,” says Noah Maislin, co-owner of Minutes Solutions, which serves clients – mostly condominium boards – in the Greater Toronto Area. Full story.

More small business news from around the web

Why you need to get ready for the return of “Buy American”

An early irritant in Canada-U.S. relations in the Trump era could emerge in the massive infrastructure bill proposed by the president-elect, amid speculation in Washington that it might include a Buy American clause excluding foreign suppliers. Full story.

Wattpad’s dreams of becoming the next Disney may be lofty, but then it’s come a long way in 10 years

Formed in 2006, Wattpad now boasts more than 45 million monthly users. More than 300 million stories have been uploaded, and readers collectively spend 15 billion minutes on Wattpad every month, reading stories in more than 50 languages. “On both the number of writers and content, we are already larger than the publishing industry combined,” Lau boasted. Full story.

Shazam co-founder: 'We were growing a business in a collapsing market'

In the late 90s, there were no smartphones, no apps, and iTunes hadn’t yet been invented. To use Shazam, people would call a number, put their phone up to the radio, then receive a text identifying the song. It was fiddly, but technology was taking its time catching up to Shazam’s vision of the future. Full story.

B.C. startup pioneering bank ownership through crowdfunding

Much like AirBnB is reinventing the hospitality sector, Paul Allard imagines Canada’s newest bank will reinvent the country’s banking system. The president and co-founder of Montreal’s Impak Finance is in the midst of raising capital for what he describes as the “first responsible bank in Canada.” Full story.

