Appalled by school lunches, young couple went to work Add to ...

Tell a group of elementary schoolkids that they'll be eating macaroni made not with orange cheese powder but with carrot puree for colour, and you may get a cacophonous “Augh!”

Or mention that the chicken nuggets will be crisped not with oil and fat but with flaxseed and millet for a healthier crunch, and the reaction would likely be just as bad.

These attitudes are a problem for David Farnell, the owner of Real Food for Real Kids, a Toronto company that specializes in healthy lunches and snacks for children. He sees something fundamentally amiss with North American attitudes toward kids’ meals, particularly those served at schools and daycares – these meals often revert to the lowest common denominator of unhealthy “appeasement” food. Full story.



Toronto startup veteran launches digital health-records platform



Now 26 and an established darling of Canada’s tech-startup community Huda Idrees is set to reprise that leading role at Dot Health, a new Toronto-based startup she is bringing to life. Set to launch this month, the company aims to neaten the global mess of disparate patient health records by collating and then putting them directly in the hands – via smartphones, tablets and computers – of patients for a low monthly fee. Full story.



Mimicking a startup won't make your company truly innovative



A couple of weeks ago, Scotiabank opened the doors to its Digital Factory: an innovation-focused space in Toronto’s east end. The idea is that the “factory” is supposed to be an in-house version of startup. It even has a ping pong table. A lot of big companies have launched these internal “startups” recently with a mission to “foster innovation.” I think that’s a great ambition – Canada’s biggest institutions should foster innovation. But as a startup founder myself, I know creating a culture of innovation requires a few really important ingredients – and a ping pong table isn’t one of them. Full story.



Why customers fail to understand how amazing your product is



Those of us in technology and innovation are in the business of creating amazing things the world has never seen before. We are creating a future filled with products and solutions our parents never even dreamed about. But too frequently our efforts fail because we fail to help customers understand just exactly how awesome our awesome new things are. Full story.



Venture capital investment soars to dot-com boom levels



Canada saw another banner year for venture capital and private equity in 2016, hitting levels of investment not seen since the dot-com boom.That’s the conclusion of the Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association’s annual report, which will be released Friday. It reported more than $3.2-billion in venture capital was invested in 530 deals in 2016. It’s not only the seventh year in a row of the dollar figure went up, but the figure is up 41 per cent from 2015. Full story.



Craft entrepreneurs express anti-Trump sentiment with protest products



Opposition to the statements and decisions Trump has made on immigration and women have inspired many others. Recently Krista Suh and Jayna Zweiman encouraged women across the world to knit pink “pussy hats” to create a visual statement at the women’s marches, while a wave of independent artists have been inspired to create satirical clothing and merchandise. It’s a burgeoning niche for craft entrepreneurs – an “anti Trump” search on eBay brings up more than 5,800 results. Full story.



Why your business doesn’t need social media



Marketing expert Brandon Mendelson had amassed nearly a million Twitter followers when he partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts to lead a breast cancer–awareness tour of the U.S. in 2009. His wide reach led him to believe the campaign, which was promoted by Tweets, would raise big money for the cause. It raised nothing. “It was a complete failure,” he says. Full story.



Revolution AI: How Edmonton is gaining ground as a research and innovation hub for AI



The AI community in Edmonton may have gotten off to a quiet start, but it is now viewed as a world leader in the field. This status is driving efforts to build a startup ecosystem to attract VCs and corporations hungry for AI solutions. Full story.



Want perfect hair? Just send this startup your selfie



When Amy Errett set out to create Madison Reed, an online shop for hair coloring products, she and her team thought a 12-question, quiz-based algorithm was all they needed to determine the right dye for each customer's hair. But from the moment the San Francisco startup launched in 2014, women began sending in their selfies--they wanted a more visually-based assessment. Full story.



