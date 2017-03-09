At age 22 and 23, these sisters have both founded their own startups Add to ...

We are excited to announce that Matthew Corrin from the rapidly growing restaurant chain Freshii is joining The Globe and Mail Small Business Summit as a keynote speaker. Other speakers include Michael Serbinis (League, Kobo), Sarah Richardson (Sarah Richardson Design) and Steve Beauschene (Beau’s All Natural Brewing Company). The full line up is at www.globesummits.ca. -Sarah Efron, Globe and Mail Small Business Editor



At age 22 and 23, these sisters have both founded their own startups



Daniela and Alexa Roeper certainly aren't lacking confidence. Daniela, the older sister, runs Borealis Wind, which has deicing technology for wind turbines, while Alexa's Penta Medical is a wearable technology used to help people recover from soft tissue injuries. Watch the video.



Why liberal arts degrees are more valuable than you might think



Every academic discipline equips individuals with valuable tools and perspectives. Part of building a diverse workplace is ensuring there is a diversity of academic backgrounds. As a consequence of different life experiences and training, a chemical engineer is likely to see an issue differently than an art history graduate. The best, plans, strategies, and ideas are hashed out through bringing many unique perspectives to the table. Full story.



Solution to smelly hockey gloves gets a thumbs-up



During his varsity lacrosse career, Mike Dawson became all too familiar with the unpleasant smell wafting from his sports gloves. After each game, his teammates would gather around the shaving cream or cologne, spraying it on their hands to mask the stench. Full story.



Independent iPhone repair shops can be a bargain, but there are risks



Independent repair shops are generally much faster, offering same-day service for common repairs such as replacing a screen, battery, charging port or camera, and cost less than Apple’s out-of-warranty fees. The challenge is finding a shop offering high-quality repairs in addition to time and cost savings. Full story.



More small business news from around the web



Meet the Montreal optician on a radical mission to make glasses affordable for everyone



Philippe Rochette is a Montreal optician on a radical mission. While a pair of glasses in a stylish shop can easily cost you more than $1,000, Rochette sells his for $100 or $200. But for customers who cannot afford that much, he will sell prescription glasses — frame and lenses — for $20. Or give them away for free. Full story.



Canada’s most lucrative places for business: #1 — Vaughan, Ont.



As an entrepreneur in the transportation industry, Joel MacKay understands the power of location. That’s why, when it came time to scale his business, MacKay chose to do it in Vaughan, Ont. The ease of mobility to and from Vaughan helped draw in MacKay, who runs Mactrans Logistics, a third-party transportation logistics services company. Plenty of other businesses have likewise flocked to Vaughan for its proximity to major highways, rail systems, and Toronto Pearson International Airport, the country’s busiest. “A lot of our customers and suppliers are here,” says MacKay, whose clients include corporate giants such as Magna International, Grand & Toy, and Weber Grills. “It’s good for business to be able to meet with them easily, and have them come to our location.” Full story.



Techstars launches first Canadian accelerator in Toronto



Founder and co-CEO of Techstars David Brown — who hails from Montreal — confirmed the news in a blog post. The Boulder-based accelerator is launching the Toronto accelerator with Real Ventures, and will run its first program in 2018. While this is the first time Techstars is launching its accelerator program in Canada, Techstars has been active in Canada through its Startup Programs since 2010. Full story.



The struggle and payoff of setting up shop in an airport



Before you open a business at the airport, consider whether a 30-minute commute from the parking lot to your storefront works for you. Also consider whether you are willing to let predicaments like a flock of birds crashing into the nose of a jetliner determine the day’s sales tally. And maybe most important, if you’re allergic to bureaucracy, consider becoming a skycap instead of opening a boutique or restaurant. Full story.

