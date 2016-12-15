How different are Ontarians and Quebeckers? This online butcher is finding out Add to ...

There’s a tinge of envy in Pascal Arsenault’s voice when he talks about the grilling season in Ontario compared with Quebec.

“We receive maybe three metres of snow every year,” laments the co-founder of Maillard, an online butcher shop based in Terrebonne, a suburb of Montreal. “In Toronto, you don’t have a lot of snow, so you can use your barbecue all year long.”

This is the kind of nuance Mr. Arsneault is focusing on as he tries to establish a market for Maillard in English-speaking Canada. Full story.

Employees moving from big corporate to small business can be in for a shock

Having just earned her MBA while working as a financial-services consultant for a large firm in Toronto, Aneta Filiciak did something unexpected. She turned her back on big corporate. Full story.

Crowdfunding proponents blame regulators for slow growth

Canada’s crowdfunding industry is “punching below its weight” compared to international markets, says a new industry report, which blames in part the country’s varied regulations for the alternative investing model. Full story.

Hike in EI premiums is ‘an annoyance’ to small-business owners

Small businesses will face a rise in the amount they pay for employment insurance (EI) premiums next year as the temporary Small Business Job Credit introduced by the previous Conservative government expires. The hike isn’t big – it amounts to just $20 a year for an employee making $50,000 – but it’s an irritation to some business owners stressed about rising payroll costs. Full story (subscribers)

Consumers love free shipping, but small businesses scramble to keep up

Like many small-business owners, Adrien Lavoie started out in his parents’ basement. Years working at a bike company gave him insight into selling products online, something he began doing himself with other items on eBay as a hobby. That pastime morphed into a venture, with the Gatineau, Que., native selling something he was more passionate about: skateboard gear. Full story.

Canada eyes expanding fast-track work visa beyond startups

The Canadian government may widen a proposed two-week visa approval time for certain high-skilled foreign workers to apply to all companies instead of just the tech startups who lobbied for the policy. Full story.



Chefs Plate highlights sustainability focus after closing second tranche with InvestEco Capital

After announcing a $6 million Series B in September, Toronto-based Chefs Plate announced that it’s closed the second tranche of its Series B thanks to its commitment on food sustainability; the tranche was closed by InvestEco Capital’s Sustainable Food Fund II, which focuses on companies that support food waste reduction and sustainability. Full story.

How Toronto-based Green Standards is helping GM divert 2,000 tons of furniture from landfills

Particleboard desks, grey cubicle walls, ergonomic chairs on wheels — most workplace furniture is so utilitarian and banal that we don’t give it a second thought. Once it’s run its useful life, most companies don’t give it a second thought either. Up to 8.5 million tons of office assets end up in U.S. landfills every year, according to estimates based on Environmental Protection Agency data. Full story.

Chinese partnership puts Vancouver on path to big film productions

Earlier this month, he and business partner Greg Herbert launched Darkhorse10 Pictures Inc., a film production company backed by foreign investment from Beijing’s Plusmos Film Technology. Full story.

Four retail trends to watch for next year

Competition among Canadian retailers continued to heat up this year, with some brands beefing up their physical stores and e-commerce offerings, while new entrants like Saks Fifth Avenue and Uniqlo joined the fray. Full story.

