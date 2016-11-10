Trump victory could be win for Canadian tech Add to ...

Katherine Barr has become one of the most prominent Canadians in Silicon Valley since moving to the United States 17 years ago. In that time, she never thought of moving back home. That is, until Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election.

“I’m just shocked and appalled,” said Ms. Barr, managing director of Wildcat Venture Partners and former co-chair of C100, a Bay Area association of Canadian tech professionals. “America just elected a bully. … My husband and I had for the first time ever a conversation [Tuesday] night about [whether] this would actually be a tipping point to get us back to Canada.”

With Canada facing an expected shortage of more than 200,000 information, communications and technology workers by 2020 and Ottawa promising to make it easier for skilled foreigners to migrate to Canada, boosters of the flourishing domestic tech scene hope a Trump victory will lead to a flood of inbound programmers and seasoned executives to help companies here scale up. Full story.

Canadian businesses hope Trump doesn’t follow through on protectionist threats

Mandy Rennehan, chief executive officer of Freshco Retail Maintenance Inc., is – like other Canadian small-business owners – taking a deep breath after the shock of seeing Donald Trump as president-elect of the United States. About 30 per cent of her business relies on U.S. sales – customers for her retail reconstruction and maintenance services include Apple, Nike and Gap – and Mr. Trump’s campaign promises to renegotiate or even tear up the North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA) and take a protectionist “Buy American” stance have left her and her fellow Canadian entrepreneurs feeling anxious. Full story.

‘It’s heart-wrenching’: Independent designers face a flood of knock-off products

When a collective of artisans led by L.A.-based illustrator Tuesday Bassen accused clothing giant Zara of copying their designs in July, the world took note. Dozens of pin designs by more than 20 artists – as documented on New York artist Adam J. Kurtz’s site ShopArtTheft.com – had been “reproduced as pin and patch sets, embroidered decals and print-on apparel,” according to the site. It was reported as a serious transgression of intellectual-property rights, but for many of the artists in the thriving, mainly online, market for such items, it was simply one more to throw Full story.

Four time wasters that kill your productivity

Social media can kill your productivity at work, unless you are responsible running your company’s social media accounts. Social media is very useful if you want to network, connect with old friends or follow the recent trends but if you don’t have a purpose and just want some gossip about the people you know, then social media is a big time waster. If you want to look at your personal social media accounts, do it on your coffee or lunch break or on your commute with public transportation. Full story.

How to find the right angel investor for your business

The Globe chats with entrepreneurs Ben Zifkin, Sharn Kandola and Ben Zlotnick to get tips on angel investing. Watch video.

Legal marijuana a big winner in elections across the country

In one night, the number of states allowing the sale of marijuana for recreational use almost doubled, from four to seven states. About 20 percent of all Americans now live in a state where recreational marijuana is legal, and more than half the states - 28 -- have now approved medical marijuana. Full story.

Small factories emerge as a weapon in the fight against poverty

James Branch’s life seemed destined to follow a familiar arc in the streets that surround the Marlin Steel factory, where he bends metal from sunrise until near dark. He fathered a child while in high school, dropped out, then spent a dozen years selling drugs. He went to prison and, afterward, squatted in abandoned houses in West Baltimore. He worked the fryer at Popeyes and fought the temptation to go back to dealing on street corners that many Americans will know from the television series “The Wire.” Full story.

From leggings to baubles, enterprises offer artists a new canvas

The work of famous artists is recreated in many forms: postcards, placemats, scarves, tea towels – and now, in a more contemporary twist, stretch leggings. If you’re a fan of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers or A Wheatfield, with Cypresses, or even Bosschaert the Elder’s A Still Life of Flowers in a Wan-Li Vase, you can now stride out, colourfully adorned in one of the world’s greatest paintings. Full story.

How to hire senior talent away from Silicon Valley in four easy steps

There’s nothing magical about California people. Some of them are awesome, some of them are not. There are mediocre people at Google. There are slackers at Facebook. Full story.

