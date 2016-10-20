Muskoka-chair makers sitting pretty among top startups Add to ...

Growing a business can be as tough as it is exciting when you’re a startup. Grant Brigden, Adam Rumanek and Ricky Walton can attest to this.

Mr. Brigden, co-chief executive officer of Toronto-based Rover Parking Inc., laments a lack of funds to pay for marketing that will spread the word about his company’s app, which connects drivers looking for cheaper parking with residents and businesses who have spots sitting empty. Similarly, Mr. Rumanek, owner of Aux Mode Inc., in Toronto, needs money to finish developing an online dashboard that will help video creators on YouTube manage their channels and monetize their work.

Over in Stoney Creek, Ont., Mr. Walton, president of My Custom Sports Chair Inc., points to the challenges of expanding the brand awareness of his year-old business, which sells Muskoka-type dock chairs featuring the jersey designs of major-league sports teams.

Going from startup to the next stage of growth just became a bit easier for these three companies. Rover Parking, Aux Mode and My Custom Sports Chair have been named the most promising startups in this year’s Small Business Challenge contest, a national competition co-sponsored by The Globe and Mail and Telus Corp. Full story.

What is it really like running a company with your spouse?

On the latest episode of The Globe's Risk Takers podcast, Shabnam and Frank Weber of The Tea Emporium and Caitlin and Neil MacGregor of Plum tell us about the unexpected dramas that happen when you hitch your personal and professional life together. Visit the podcast page.

Facing boredom and limited savings, seniors turn to entrepreneurship

A number of factors push older Canadians to start their own businesses, says Wanda Morris, the vice-president of advocacy at CARP, a lobby group that represents the interests of plus-50 people. Low interest rates have made it harder for people to live off of their retirement savings, pushing people to work longer, she says. At the same time, some older people who have lost their jobs through layoffs have struggled to find employment. Full story.

Are you sure you’re ready to grow your sales team?

Just as a quality home builder would not start to frame walls before a foundation had been laid, a sales team should not be scaled unless there is organizational alignment around a strategic sales playbook that is relevant to the year 2016. In the absence of this, the performance of two salespeople in the same role, working the same hours, will often vary by many factors. Like professional athletes, sales people must be coached, supported and provided with a clear vision of how to invest their time. Would Usain Bolt be the fastest man alive if his coaches had done nothing but provide him with running shoes, a track and a verbal directive to run as fast as possible? Full story.

Aesthetician shortage threatens growth of spa industry

The spa industry, in the midst of a global boom and beset by staff shortages, is clamouring for talent. Fast growth in some markets including Toronto has driven so much competition for trained aestheticians that some employers find themselves stretching to win hourly-wage bidding wars that seem more characteristic of cutthroat Bay Street than an industry built on its ability to pamper and promote relaxation. Full story.

Tech firms aim to reverse Hamilton’s brain drain

For years, Hamilton has been losing skilled people to jobs in Toronto, nearby Waterloo and Calgary, often seeing the top computer science graduates from McMaster head straight to Silicon Valley in the United States. For new tech companies and entrepreneurs, the challenge is reversing the brain drain, Mr. Holden says, who also recruits for his own firm, which has grown to 16 people today from four in 2013. The shortage is fuelling private and public pressure to bring skilled employees back to work in Hamilton. Full story.

More small business news from around the web

Algonquin to open first-of-its-kind institute for indigenous entrepreneurship

Algonquin College is set to launch a $44.9-million building and renovation project on Wednesday that will include an institute for indigenous entrepreneurship, the first of its kind in an Ontario college. Full story.

Urban centres prove too costly for most businesses, especially when there’s cheaper options on the outskirts

The latest Entrepreneurial Communities report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business compiled for the Financial Post shows outlying regions of major urban centres continue to attract entrepreneurs who are not willing or able to manage the tax and property burdens of a downtown location. Full story.

What stops consumers from buying local

In a survey, 67% of respondents cited higher prices as the main disadvantage of shopping locally. Even a small price discrepancy (5%) decreased the number of Canadians willing to shop locally by 33%. Full story.

TechTO report says tech accounts for 15% of all Toronto jobs

The report measured the tech ecosystem by including jobs in the tech industry, non-tech jobs in the tech industry, and all tech jobs in non-tech industries. As of 2015, 2.7 million people were employed in Toronto, and tech jobs account for 401,000 of those — or fifteen percent. Full story.

Compiled by Sarah Efron.

