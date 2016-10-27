Proposal to extend parental leave worries business owners Add to ...

As someone who is four months pregnant, Montrealer Sabrina Silvestri can certainly understand the appeal of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s proposal to extend maternity and parental benefits under the employment insurance (EI) system to 18 months from one year. But as the marketing director for a small food company, Temple Lifestyle Inc., she is opposed to the policy, which she says puts more stress on the operation she runs with her husband Chris Magnone, who is the chief executive officer.

During last year’s election campaign, Mr. Trudeau said his Liberal government would work with provinces on two new options: allowing parents to take a leave in shorter blocks of time over 18 months, or extending their parental leave to a full 18 months when combined with maternity benefits, albeit at a lower benefit level.

The government argues the options would provide parents with more flexibility without increasing EI benefits, which currently cover up to 50 weeks for eligible parents. Ottawa recently began consultations on the 18-month proposal, with a goal of releasing details about the changes in the next federal budget expected in the spring of 2017. Full story.

Micro-manufacturing movement takes hold in Toronto

Jaswant’s Kitchen is one of many small manufacturing companies setting up shop in Toronto, thanks to the city’s concerted effort to replace old-style large industrial manufacturers with smaller, more entrepreneurial ventures. Rather than focusing on low-cost production of commodity goods, these companies often create unique, custom products in the area of technology, hardware, fashion and food. Full story.

How to get a government grant for your business

How do you tap into government financing for your business? The Globe chats with entrepreneurs Nick Wagner, Sharn Kandola and Ben Zlotnick to get tips. Watch video.

Ten Canadian small businesses doing it right

Mr. Hennifent’s homegrown enterprise is clearly tearing it up, as a snowboarder might say. And the ride keeps getting better: Voltfuse has been named among 10 regional winners in this year’s Small Business Challenge contest, a national competition sponsored by The Globe and Mail and Telus Corp., that drew more than 3,400 entries this year. Full story.

More small business news from around the web

Your brilliant Kickstarter idea could be on sale in China before you’ve even finished funding it

Yekutiel Sherman couldn’t believe his eyes. The Israeli entrepreneur had spent one year designing the product that would make him rich—a smartphone case that unfolds into a selfie stick. But one week after his product hit Kickstarter in December 2015, Sherman was shocked to see it for sale on AliExpress—Alibaba’s English-language wholesale site. Full story.

Lazaridis Institute announces 10 companies accepted into its scale-up program’s first-ever cohort

After doing a national tour with the goal of recruiting startups to join its Scale-Up program, the Lazaridis Institute has announced the 10 startups accepted into the program. The program attempts to address the gap startups face as they move away from the early stage and look to scale into larger companies. Full story.

Fixt dials into a relatively uncontested market in same-day smart phone repairs

Years of telecom industry experience and a mutual nomophobia — a newish term coined to describe the fear people have of being separated from their mobile phones — led Garry Wood and Donna Custance into the retail technology repair business. Full story.

Keeping It Local

Chris Cheung is among the New Yorkers who are choosing to open businesses in the neighborhoods they reside in, rather than take them elsewhere, even if it means sacrificing profits. Opening a store around the corner from home, they say, enriches their lives and those of their families — and is good for the neighborhood. Full story.

