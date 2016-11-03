Small businesses could be unintended casualties of infrastructure push Add to ...

Mike Campbell says the construction of Halifax’s Nova Centre has destroyed his business.

The $500-million project being built in downtown Halifax will include a convention centre, a hotel and office space. But as construction drags on – the Nova Centre’s developers announced this spring it won’t be completed until March, 2017, roughly 14 months past its original target date – small businesses near the facility like Mr. Campbell’s The Carleton Music Bar and Grill are hurting. “Time is running out for a lot of us, especially me,” he says.

As cities across Canada replace old infrastructure or build new office buildings, public transit, and bridges, small businesses can become collateral damage to progress, losing costumers and significant revenue as these multi-year projects go on around them. Full story.

The Risk Takers podcast: These Canadians ditched their office jobs to launch their own companies in Bali

Ever fantasized about ditching your office job and launching your own business somewhere warm? Canadian entrepreneurs Lydia Lee, Tracey Abbott and Steve Munroe and did just that by setting up their own companies in Bali. Visit the podcast page.

Ottawa unveils strategy to court foreign tech talent

The federal government is rolling out measures to lure more foreign cash and talent to Canada as it tries to dig the country out of a slow-growth trap. The strategy, unveiled Tuesday by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, includes measures that will make it easier for fast-growing Canadian tech firms and multinational corporations operating here to quickly bring in skilled foreign workers for jobs they are struggling to fill in Canada.

Former inmates get fresh start by launching their own businesses

Learning about the principles of entrepreneurship, from writing a business plan to managing cash flow and developing marketing strategies, is important to anyone looking to start a small business. When the lessons are delivered in a federal penitentiary, they are all the more critical, educators and volunteers who offer such courses say. The audience is captive, to say the least, and the message is particularly poignant given the sort of past business experience many prisoners have, as well as their challenging job prospects for the future. Full story.

First Neoshop in North America showcases startups' goods

Quebec’s young startups will get a chance to show off their most innovative products to the public with the launch of Neoshop in Montreal. It will be the first such store in North America. The business will open in December as a pop-up shop that travels around Quebec and then as a retail boutique in downtown Montreal, expected to open by spring of 2017. The shop will display 50 to 60 products for customers to see, touch, test and buy. Products will be refreshed every six months to give more entrepreneurs a chance to show their wares. Full story.

Hotel tackles Vancouver's housing challenges while promoting Aboriginal art

Dave Eddy isn’t one to shy away from the unconventional — even if not everyone is equally enthused. So it came as no surprise when in 2014 the CEO of Vancouver Native Housing Society (VNHS), a non-profit Aboriginal housing provider in Vancouver, launched Canada’s first boutique Aboriginal hotel, Skwachàys Lodge, a social enterprise designed to tackle the city’s housing challenges. Along the way, Eddy stumbled across a powerful intersection between art, culture and the revitalization of community. Full story.

Should you let staff bring their pets to work?

When a conference call turns tedious, Brent Robertson can still count on getting a smile from watching Gus rolling around on the floor. The golden retriever is a regular visitor to Fathom, Robertson’s management consulting business in West Hartford, Connecticut. So are Pookie and Ari, dogs owned by two of Robertson’s co-workers. Full story.

David Chang bets big, using Silicon Valley money

Mr. Chang says Ando is part of a larger plan: to create a more sustainable model for restaurants in a time of rising costs and slim profit margins, and to pay workers well in an industry known for low wages. He says he plans to expand beyond New York, building a business to dwarf all of his previous accomplishments. Full story.

Podcasting: 'It builds trust, credibility and brand loyalty'

Jo Milmine started her podcast as a way to meet other knitters, after moving to rural South Africa. Four years later, Shinybees has won the best UK podcast at the New Media Europe Awards, gets more than 15,000 downloads per month, and Milmine has started two businesses, both of which are related to her love of knitting. Full story.

