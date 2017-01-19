I ditched the corporate world to spend seven glorious months living and working in my truck Add to ...

In 2015 I decided to quit my job and leave Vancouver after sixteen years of working and living in the corporate world. In 2016, working as a freelance writer for the video game industry, I hit the road for seven months living and working out of my truck.

And surfed. A lot. Full story.

Foot-pedal washing machine hits bumps on the way to market

Doing laundry is a fairly simple chore. Building an off-grid, human-powered washing machine is rather a more complicated matter, as Yi Jiang is continuing to find out.The founder of Yirego Corp., a startup in Toronto, is still perfecting his Drumi, a pedal-powered washer that was supposed to be delivered to customers last summer.That was the third version of the product, says Mr. Jiang, 29. But, “in order to meet manufacturing requirements, we built a new one.” Full story.

Gorilla marketing: ad agencies take on the zoo

An association of Canada’s advertising agencies is calling for the sector to boycott the Toronto Zoo’s search for a firm to work on its 2017 marketing campaign. Last week, Scott Knox, president and chief executive officer of the Institute of Communication Agencies, asked ad agencies not to participate in the zoo’s Jan. 9 request for proposal (RFP) for an advertising agency partner to work for the zoo, preferably on a pro-bono basis. Full story.

Tech leaders question the need for more funding for business incubators

In its next budget, the Canadian federal government is expected to increase funding for startup incubators and accelerators – organizations that provide resources and advice to help young companies grow. Yet the head of an organization that represents startup accelerators and incubators says there’s already too much government money going to programs that support tech startups. Full story.

For Canada to succeed on the global stage, we need more women tech leaders

Picture a tech leader in your mind. I’ll bet you see a man.That stereotype is common and reflects some startling facts. Only about 3 per cent of tech CEOs are women and less than a quarter of the tech-related work force in Canada is made up of women. Full story.

#DisruptMining competition dangles another karat in front of staid gold mining industry

“Mining is falling behind in innovation,” says Stephen de Jong, Integra’s 33-year-old CEO. He blames mining’s innovation gap on the industry’s cyclical nature. “In the good years, it’s all go-go-go, bigger is better. When things turn down, there’s no money for new things. So there’s never an opportunity to innovate.” Full story.

How After-Work Drinks Could Make Your Team More Productive

Back in 2008, four friends grabbed a table at Roo­se­velt’s pub in downtown Philadelphia and ordered a round of Yuenglings, the local beer of choice. As classmates at the nearby Wharton School, the guys wanted to toss around an idea. Full story.

How Much is Traffic Costing Your Business?

A new report suggests some of Canada’s worst traffic bottlenecks are serious enough to compare with those in major American cities like New York and Los Angeles. The report commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) found that the most consistently congested stretch of highway in the country, a portion of Highway 401 running through central Toronto, is the ninth most clogged artery in Canada and the United States. Full story.

Why winning at tennis isn't enough for Venus Williams

Venus Williams isn't lacking for trophies. But she's now focusing on making her sportswear label a global brand. Venus the entrepreneur, like the tennis player, works hard, recovers from mistakes--and remains a relentless competitor. Full story.

