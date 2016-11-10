Acasta makes splash with $1.2-billion round of deals Add to ...

Newly hatched Acasta Enterprises Inc. took flight Thursday by announcing plans to take over three private companies simultaneously in a $1.2-billion round of deals that draw on blue-chip board connections.

Toronto-based Acasta is a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that went public in 2015 and is attempting to become a private-equity platform with a broad portfolio of businesses by bidding for an Irish aircraft leasing firm and two Toronto-based private-label, consumer-product companies.

Acasta is run by chief executive officer Tony Melman, formerly a partner in private-equity pioneer Onex Corp., and chairwoman Belinda Stronach, who was a federal cabinet minister and CEO of auto parts maker Magna International Inc. The Acasta board includes current or former executives at Air Canada, Thomson Reuters, GE Capital, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia.

Mr. Melman said Acasta's board relationships opened the door to all three acquisitions, as none of the three were formally up for sale. Acasta plans to acquire Dublin-based aircraft leasing company Stellwagen Finance Co. for $270-million (U.S.).

Brookfield in deal with Macy’s

Macy’s Inc. said it formed a partnership with Brookfield Asset Management to look at ways it can cash in on the value of its real estate and raised its full-year sales guidance, helping to send its shares up about 7 per cent in early trading.

The department store operator said on Thursday that Brookfield Asset Management would have exclusive rights to create a “pre-development plan” for about 50 Macy’s real estate assets, including owned and leased stores and associated land.

The partnership, which is for up to two years, is the latest move by Macy's to squeeze more value from its vast real estate holdings across the United States.

ON THE MOVE

Upstart retail brokerage firm Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. landed veteran deal maker David Anderson Thursday as head of investment banking, the latest in a series of hires from Dundee Securities Ltd.

Raymond James is extending its streak of senior investment banker hires, adding a new managing director in Calgary who will focus on energy exploration and development companies. Sean Naylen is joining the independent dealer. He moves over from a software development firm, where he served as chief financial officer. Before that he was a managing director with Goldman Sachs in Calgary, and has also worked for Barclays Capital. and CIBC World Markets.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

'Complete panic:' How U.S. election night unfolded on Bay Street.

