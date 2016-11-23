Baazov confirms Dubai firm not backing Amaya bid Add to ...

Amaya Inc.’s former chief executive confirmed Wednesday that he does not have the backing of a Dubai-based investment firm in his proposed takeover of the Canadian online gambling company, raising further doubts about the multibillion-dollar privatization.

David Baazov, who is spearheading the bid for Amaya, said in a statement that a document outlining KBC Aldini Capital Ltd.’s financial support of the deal was sent without the Dubai firm’s consent. On Tuesday, the Globe and Mail reported that KBC’s top executive had denied any involvement in the deal, saying he had “no knowledge” whatsoever of the transaction and had never even heard of Amaya. Last week, regulatory filings from Mr. Baazov had named KBC as one of four international funds due to commit a combined $3.6-billion. Despite Wednesday’s revelation, Mr. Baazov says he is pressing on with his plan to take Amaya private and plans to line up “replacement financing.” Story

Microsoft is set to gain EU approval for its $26-billion buy of professional social network LinkedIn with tweaks to concessions aimed at addressing competition concerns, three people close to the matter said. Story

Andrew Willis on Canadian SPACs and their blueprint for successful deals. Story

