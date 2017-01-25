B.C. pension fund to sell Canadian hotel portfolio for more than $1-billion Add to ...

British Columbia Investment Management Corp. is moving to sell off its portfolio of large Canadian hotels valued at more than $1-billion as it retools its real estate investment strategy, according to people familiar with the sale process.

The Victoria-based pension fund giant has entered into an agreement to sell SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts, including its 26 hotel assets and management operations, to private investor group Leadon Investment Inc. These well-known properties span the country, including Delta hotels in Toronto, Calgary, Victoria and Halifax.

BCIMC is checking out of the hotel business at a moment when the industry is under immense competitive pressure, but foreign bidders have been eager to snap up assets. Hotels demand rigorous management to keep up with changing brands and customer needs. These properties have increasingly required investments in technology to improve online booking systems and contend with rival upstarts such as AirBnB. Amid these pressures, hotels in Canada and the U.S. have drawn interest from foreign institutional investors, particularly from China, that are seeking to buy properties outside their home market that generate a relatively consistent income. Story

RBC woos three senior bankers from Deutsche Bank

RBC Capital Markets has hired three senior Deutsche Bank AG bankers who focus on advising banks, according to an internal memo from the Canadian firm.

Speculation for bank mergers has increased as a surge in stock prices for financials following the U.S. election in November could make firms more likely to use their rebounding shares to pursue deals. Story

DAILY DEALS

AltaGas Ltd. said on Wednesday it is buying utility company WGL Holdings Inc. for about $4.5-billion (U.S.) in cash in a major expansion of its U.S. business. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Andrew Willis: Dream Office REIT sells 12 Alberta buildings for $200-million Story

