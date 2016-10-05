Blockbuster acquisitions drive third-quarter deal rally Add to ...

Canada’s recent merger boom stands out against the backdrop of slower global deal making and muted economic growth.

While the value of merger and acquisition activity around the globe declined 22 per cent in the first nine months of the year from the year-earlier period – down to a three-year low – large corporate tie-ups helped Canada set new deal records, according to data from Thomson Reuters released Thursday. Story

DAILY DEALS

Twitter to conclude sale deliberations this month: sources

Twitter Inc. has told potential acquirers it is seeking to conclude negotiations about selling itself by the time it reports third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27, according to people familiar with the matter.

The timeline is hugely ambitious in the context of most mergers and acquisitions, given that Twitter began mulling a sale only last month. It is the clearest sign yet that Chief Executive Jack Dorsey is pushing to provide clarity to shareholders and employees over the company’s future as quickly as possible. Story

ON THE MOVE

Canaccord parts ways with veteran investment banker

A veteran U.S. investment banker has left Canaccord Genuity Inc.

Stephen Rusch, who headed up consumer and retail investment banking, is no longer with the firm, confirmed an individual in the New York office.

Mr. Rusch, who joined Canaccord in 2014, has been a banker for about two decades, and previously worked at Piper Jaffray & Co., Merrill Lynch & Co. and Lehman Brothers. He is known for his expertise in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advice, having spent seven years at boutique advisory firm Sagent Advisors. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jacqueline Nelson: Caisse plans deeper investment in India. Story

