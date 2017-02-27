BMO Nesbitt Burns taps new director of Canadian and U.K. research Add to ...

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. has named Bert Powell its new director of Canadian and U.K. research.

Mr. Powell joined BMO in 2000 as a software research analyst. In 2003, he began covering special situations and industrial stocks, narrowing his focus to industrial companies over time.

“Bert has a passion for research,” the bank said in an internal memo last week announcing his new position.

“He comes to the role with interesting perspectives on how our clients use and value research and how we will continue to create a culture of excellence and innovation throughout the department,” it added. Story

FinTRAC vows review as Manulife admits to previous penalty

The head of Canada’s federal watchdog for financial transactions is promising a review of his agency’s penalty policies after Manulife Financial Corp. disclosed that its banking subsidiary was disciplined for “administrative lapses.”

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, or FinTRAC, promised the review on Monday, the same day Manulife revealed it was penalized. FinTRAC had faced criticism since last year for withholding the identity of the lone Canadian bank that has paid for failure to disclose suspicious transactions. Story

DAILY DEALS

The head of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission does not expect to review AT&T Inc.’s planned $85.4-billion (U.S.) acquisition of Time Warner Inc., a spokesman for the agency said on Monday. Story

Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust, which has agreed to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group for about $1.7-billion ($1.3-billion), is in talks with the U.S. private investment firm about raising its bid, people familiar with the situation said. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

