Caisse looks to invest more in India Add to ...

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is heightening its focus on India, charting investment growth prospects that go beyond what the pension fund sees in other emerging or developed economies.

After establishing an office in New Delhi earlier this year, the Caisse has set its sights on building its stake in India’s businesses and infrastructure. Two deals in the past month will bring its total investment up to $3-billion in the country – and that’s just the beginning.

The Caisse is preparing to announce more partnerships in the weeks to come, chief executive officer Michael Sabia said on the phone from Mumbai. He said India is a “bright spot” in an otherwise gloomy global economic scene. Story

New TMX innovation panel aims to give Canadian startups a boost

Stock exchange operator TMX Group Ltd. is attempting to help Canadian startups blossom into world beaters by backing a blue-ship study on the innovation economy that draws on talent from the country’s deepest capital pools.

The TMX announced a 12-person “Advancing Innovation Roundtable” on Tuesday that draws on executives from pension plans, banks and venture-capital funds.

The group is charged with coming up with a road map for small technology-focused companies looking to expand, with the report expected by early 2017, ahead of next year’s federal and provincial government budgets. Story

Janus to be acquired by U.K. fund giant Henderson Group

Janus Capital Group Inc., facing investor withdrawals from some of its funds, agreed to sell itself to a British rival in an effort to help it compete with increasingly popular low-cost providers. Story

Andrew Willis: Chemtrade-Canexus case shows an easy way to make a hostile bid friendlier. Story

