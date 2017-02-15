Canada Goose spreads wings with IPO Add to ...

Parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. filed paperwork Wednesday for an expected $200-million (U.S.) initial public offering, the third debut in the past six months from a Canadian company that sells trendy consumer products.

Toronto-based Canada Goose, which sells parkas that start at $800, is currently owned by its founding family and U.S. private equity fund Bain Capital. These backers plan to take the company public with a dual class share structure, with management and Bain Capital initially maintaining control of a company valued at about $2-billion, according to Bloomberg News. Story

DAILY DEALS

Airbnb Inc. has struck a deal to buy Montreal-based Luxury Retreats International Inc. in a move that will help it bolster its high-end vacation rentals while delivering a shot in the arm to Canada’s technology sector. Story

ON THE MOVE

Investment banker Mike Shuh is joining Canaccord Genuity Corp. to run its financial institutions group. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rachelle Younglai: For Trump, dismantling Dodd-Frank is far from a done deal Story

