Canadian Bankers Association names new chief Add to ...

The Canadian Bankers Association has found its new chief executive, naming Neil Parmenter to lead the banking industry’s main lobby group.

Mr. Parmenter will start his new job on May 1, succeeding Terry Campbell, who has served as the association’s CEO for six years and signalled last fall that he would retire.

The CBA, which represents 61 domestic banks and foreign bank subsidiaries, is a central voice that often speaks on behalf of the industry on public policy issues, including for the Big Six banks. Story

DAILY DEALS

Snap Inc priced its initial public offering above its target range on Wednesday, raising $3.4-billion as investors set aside concerns about its lack of profits and voting rights for a piece of the hottest tech IPO in years. Story

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., known for its trademark $900 parkas with coyote fur-lined hoods, is seeking to raise as much as $320-million ($240.3-million U.S.) in its initial public offering. Story

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is nearing an accord to buy a 30 per cent stake in Renova Energia SA, which would include 800 million reais ($344-million) in fresh capital for the Brazilian renewable energy company, a person directly involved in the transaction said on Wednesday. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Christina Pellegrini, James Bradshaw, Tim Kiladze, and Jacqueline Nelson: Scotiabank sees wave of key bankers leave amid shake-up Story

Report Typo/Error