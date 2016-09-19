Canadian investors’ keen interest in infrastructure Down Under Add to ...

The Port of Melbourne, Australia’s largest shipping gateway, was sold off in a 50-year lease to a consortium of local and international bidders on Monday for more than $9.7-billion Australian ($9.6-billion Canadian) – soaring over the conservative $6-billion (Australian) the government had initially targeted for the sale, according to local reports.

It’s the latest indication that international investors are willing to pay handsomely for desirable infrastructure assets – even if it means trimming the returns they can earn on their investment. Canada’s Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) was among the winning bidders in the “Lonsdale consortium” that will control the port, surrounding lands and waterfront for the coming decades.

Large Canadian institutional investors have shown keen interest in infrastructure sales Down Under, driven largely by the Australian government's asset recycling efforts, where about $100-billion in assets are set to be sold off across the country in the coming years in order to fund new building.

Tervita’s debt woes reach tipping point with $2-billion restructuring

Lost in last week’s news of more Canadian megamergers, Calgary’s Tervita Corp. unveiled a major restructuring that capped off the company’s near decade-long march toward a broken balance sheet.

As part of the complicated arrangement, the energy services and waste management company will swap its current debt for equity, with secured debt holders getting preferred shares and unsecured debt holders receiving common shares.

Among its unsecured debt holders, 90 per cent of those who own the most expensive tranche are on board with the deal, and 63 per cent of the other two tranches plan to support it. Those who come out in favour of the recapitalization by mid-October will get extra common shares as a bonus.

In total, the deal will reduce the company's debt burden by $2-billion, slashing annual cash interest expenses by $200-million.

TMX Group seeks to assure investors it remains part of composite index after ‘erroneous alert’

Canada’s largest stock-exchange operator found itself in an awkward position on Sunday as it sought to assure investors that its shares were still included in the country’s benchmark stock index.

TMX Group Ltd., which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, issued a statement to that effect after “an erroneous alert” generated by S&P Capital IQ suggested the company’s stock had been removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index. S&P Capital IQ, a financial data provider, is a division of S&P Global.

"TMX is hereby notifying all market participants of this error and has confirmed with S&P Dow Jones Indices that TMX Group remains a constituent of the index," the company said in a release.

Encana Corp. is seeking to raise more than $1-billion in a marketed share issue, a departure from the more standard bought deals used to raise money in the oil patch.

Tim Kiladze and Christina Pellegrini on how Bay Street lawyers are the big beneficiaries of the current mergers and acquisitions boom.

