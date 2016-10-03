Canexus case shows an easy way to make a hostile bid friendlier Add to ...

Hostile takeovers are notoriously difficult deals to complete. Only half these bids actually succeed, and the ones that do set out a game plan for those that follow.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund broke with conventional takeover tactics as it launched a hostile bid Monday for Canexus Corp., and in doing so, hinted that there may be room to improve an offer that puts an $884-million enterprise value on the target company.

Chemtrade has been trying to strike a friendly deal for Calgary-based Canexus for several months, as part of a move to create a leading North American producer of industrial chemicals used by pulp and paper companies. Chemtrade opted to go directly to shareholders Monday with a $1.50-a-share offer after several attempts to do a friendly transaction were turned down by the Canexus board. Story

Why GMP might not sell its stake in Richardson GMP

While many are expecting a Canadian bank or U.S. financial institution to buy high-net-worth wealth manager Richardson GMP Ltd. (RGMP), the acquirer may turn out to be neither.

GMP Capital Inc., which currently owns a 30-per-cent stake in RGMP, may hold on to the asset, or dig deep to make its own bid for the equity it doesn’t own, according to sources. (Richardson Partners and the adviser network own the other 70 per cent).

In early September, The Globe and Mail reported that RGMP, Canada’s second-largest independent wealth management company, was in play, with Toronto-Dominion Bank among the bidders. A sale of RGMP is expected to be one of the largest deals in the boutique Canadian financial services industry in years. Story

DAILY DEALS

Drug maker Concordia in talks to sell equity stake: sources

Concordia International Corp., a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, is discussing alternatives to a leveraged buyout that include divesting a minority stake to a private equity firm, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The sale would raise cash to ease the burden of Concordia’s $3-billion in debt as it faces curbs on drug pricing from governments and companies. The latest round of talks comes after negotiations about selling the company outright failed to produce a deal that would be acceptable to its board, the sources said. Story

Caisse partners with Edelweiss for India stressed assets investment

Canada’s second-biggest pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec said on Monday it had partnered with Indian financial services firm Edelweiss Group to invest up to $700-million over the next four years in stressed assets and private debt opportunities in India.

Under the deal, Caisse plans to take a 20 per cent stake in Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (EARC), a key unit that purchases bad loans and has about $4.5-billion in assets under management. It would also sit on EARC’s board and the committee that oversees investments. Story

ON THE MOVE

Canaccord hires former BMO tech banker

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has hired former BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. banker Myles Hiscock, as it attempts to rebuild its technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) practice. He joins the Vancouver-based broker-dealer as a director.

Mr. Hiscock started his banking career at CIBC World Markets Inc. in 2006, joined BMO as an associate in 2010, and was promoted to director in 2014. He left BMO in June of this year.

“Myles brings more than 10 years of experience to his role, with significant expertise sourcing and executing financing and advisory mandates for a broad range of clients across Canada and the U.S.,” Pat Burke, Canaccord’s president of capital markets for Canada, wrote in a note to staff. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Tim Kiladze: Teck Resources’ rebound staves off debt drama. Story

