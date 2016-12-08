CIBC expected to increase $3.8-billion bid for PrivateBancorp Add to ...

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is widely expected to raise its $3.8-billion (U.S.) bid for a U.S. bank, and the question now is whether CIBC can close the ground-breaking deal without overpaying.

CIBC announced a long-awaited U.S. expansion in June by bidding for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. On Wednesday, PrivateBancorp delayed a shareholder vote on the takeover until the new year, after three proxy advisers recommended that investors reject the current terms. Analysts and rival bankers say the delay gives Canada’s fifth-largest lender time to sweeten its bid.

“The first implication of the postponed shareholder vote is a simple one: CIBC will have to pay more to acquire PrivateBancorp,” said Peter Routledge, an analyst with National Bank Financial, in a note to clients. “How much more remains an open question.”

Story

DAILY DEALS

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo is expected to provide a large chunk of funds to a consortium of Qatar and commodities trader Glencore to finance their purchase of a stake in the Kremlin oil major Rosneft, two sources familiar with the transaction said.

Story

ICYMI

Tim Kiladze: Why CIBC’s CEO is right to delay the PrivateBancorp takeover vote Story

Full stories are reserved exclusively for Globe Unlimited subscribers. Click here to sign up

Report Typo/Error