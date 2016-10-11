CIBC, RBC brought in to work on Potash-Agrium merger Add to ...

Two Canadian banks were brought in at the eleventh hour to work on the blockbuster fertilizer merger of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. and Agrium Inc.

Just weeks before the $36-billion (U.S.) deal was announced in early September, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was contacted to work as a financial adviser to Agrium and Royal Bank of Canada was engaged to work for Potash Corp., according to the management information circular.

The Canadian banks were tapped months after two U.S. banks had been working on the deal – a move that one source described as ensuring Canadians were included. Story

New hire is proof that AGF is getting serious about ETFs

Anyone who still questions AGF Management Ltd.’s commitment to its nascent exchange-traded fund strategy need only study the company’s latest hire.

Little noticed last week was the news that AGF hired Karrie Van Belle as a senior vice-president and head of marketing and communications. Ms. Van Belle’s previous job at BlackRockAsset Management Canada Ltd., the dominant global ETF manager with over $1-trillion (U.S.) invested in its low-cost iShares funds, speaks volumes about AGF’s intent.

Roughly a year ago, there was little more than speculation that AGF was likely to get into the ETF game, fuelled by its acquisition of Boston-based asset manager FFCM LLC, which had $1.4-billion in assets under management. Over the span of 10 months, those whispers have morphed into a full-blown roar, with AGF filing early paperwork in September to formally launch seven new low-cost funds next year. Story

DAILY DEALS

Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Canada’s largest alternative-asset manager, is weighing a bid for Performance Sports Group Ltd., the embattled maker of the Bauer and Easton brands, according to people familiar with the matter. Story

Shares of Twitter Inc. have dropped 28 per cent since last Wednesday after reports that a slew of potential buyers, including Google parent Alphabet, Apple and Walt Disney, weren’t likely to bid. Salesforce, another suitor, is reported to be rethinking after its investors reacted negatively to news of its interest. Why would one of the world’s most widely-used online properties be such a turnoff to buyers? Story

ON THE MOVE

Succession is playing out at the investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank, with long-time head of investment banking Pat Meneley announcing plans Tuesday to leave at the end of the year and a new senior management team taking the reins. Story

ICYMI

Jacqueline Nelson on Canada’s recent merger boom setting new records. Story

