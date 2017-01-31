Corporate Canada’s uncomfortable silence on Trump’s refugee ban Add to ...

If there ever was a time when the plight of humanity was the business of Canadian business, this is it.

In the past few days, we’ve witnessed the new administration of the world’s greatest superpower turning away escapees from the most horrific circumstances on the basis of their religion. It has also barred and detained travellers from specific Muslim-majority countries.

Canada’s political leaders, from the Prime Minister to provincial premiers to mayors, were quick to condemn what amounts to racial profiling on a global scale, and re-emphasize the country’s commitment to a vibrant multicultural society and providing safe haven to those in need. Good.

So where are the business leaders? Story

DAILY DEALS

Since 2005, Freshii Inc. has expanded in Canada and beyond to 244 mostly franchised restaurants in 15 countries. It reached another milestone on Tuesday when its shares began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising total proceeds of $125-million split between the company itself and some early investors. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jacqueline Nelson: Wealthsimple gets $20-million in new funding for U.S. expansion Story

Full stories are reserved exclusively for Globe Unlimited subscribers. Click here to sign up

Report Typo/Error