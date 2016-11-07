Don’t be confused. National Bank isn’t investing in Lending Club Add to ...

Deep breaths for National Bank of Canada investors. The news this morning that the bank is doing a $1.3-billion deal with troubled online-loan company Lending Club isn’t what it seems.

As part of its quarterly earnings, Lending Club revealed that National Bank’s U.S. consumer-finance subsidiary, Credigy, “has approved investing up to $1.3-billion (U.S.) to be deployed on the Lending Club platform over the next twelve months,” adding that the money will add to Lending Club’s “investor capital mix.”

Read one way, the language suggests Credigy is taking an equity position in Lending Club, a company that matches online users looking for up to $40,000 each, with a mix of investors who are willing to lend. Story

Study takes aim at TSX Alpha speed bump

A tiny trading venue run by Canada’s largest market operator is facing scrutiny from Down Under.

TSX Alpha, one of two stock markets in Canada that intentionally slow down some orders through a so-called speed bump, is doing more harm than good for Canadian investors, according to a report spearheaded by a professor at the University of Sydney. The report’s findings are adding fuel to a debate that has been raging on Bay Street between those who love the trading venue and others who love to hate it. Story

Valeant agrees to sell Paragon to settle U.S. antitrust charges

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., which owns Bausch & Lomb, has agreed to sell Paragon Holdings to settle allegations that its acquisition of the company was illegal under antitrust law, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TMX steady-as-she-goes approach paying off despite Nasdaq and Aequitas competition. Story

Full stories are reserved exclusively for Globe Unlimited subscribers. Click here to sign up

Report Typo/Error