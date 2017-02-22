Drabinsky admits to fraud, seeks to avoid OSC penalties Add to ...

Garth Drabinsky admits to his role in directing a fraud at defunct theatre company Livent Inc. but is dedicating his life to “making things right” and wants the ability to run his own family-controlled company, his lawyer told an Ontario Securities Commission hearing Wednesday.

In opening remarks at Mr. Drabinsky’s long-awaited OSC hearing, lawyer Richard Shekter said Mr. Drabinsky is not challenging the allegations of wrongdoing levelled against him by the commission, but only the OSC’s proposed penalties in his case. The regulator wants to ban Mr. Drabinsky from trading securities in Ontario and acting as a director or officer of a company following his fraud conviction in 2009. Story

Tangerine’s chief strategy officer named new CEO

Tangerine Bank has named Brenda Rideout to be its next chief executive officer, as long-time head Peter Aceto steps aside and the digital bank continues to shake up its senior ranks.

Ms. Rideout is a 17-year veteran of the bank, formerly known as ING Bank of Canada, who served most recently as chief strategy officer. She will take over Tangerine’s top job on March 1.

The change in leaders marks the end of Mr. Aceto’s 20-year career with Tangerine. He has served as CEO since 2008, steering its acquisition by Bank of Nova Scotia for $3.1-billion in 2012. Under his watch, the bank amassed more than two million clients and nearly $38-billion in total assets, while rebranding from ING to Tangerine under its recognizable orange colour scheme. Story

Oil company Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Story

Jacqueline Nelson: ECN Capital looks for acquisition targets after sale to PNC Story

