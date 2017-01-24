Dream Office REIT sells 12 Alberta buildings for $200-million Add to ...

Dream Office REIT began to exit the Calgary and Edmonton real estate markets Tuesday, announcing the company has agreed to sell 12 office buildings in Alberta for approximately $200-million.

Toronto-based Dream owns 45 properties in Alberta and announced plans in August to sell all or part of the portfolio as part of a larger restructuring that will see the company pay down debt and focus on owning and operating office buildings in downtown Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. In its most recent financial statements, Dream valued its entire Alberta portfolio at $890-million.

The 12 buildings Dream agreed to sell have a total of 1.5 million square feet of leasable space. The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of this year.

