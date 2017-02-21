ECN Capital looks for acquisition targets after sale to PNC Add to ...

Steve Hudson’s specialty lender, ECN Capital Corp., is fuelling up for its next round of acquisitions through the $1.25-billion (U.S.) sale of its U.S. commercial- and vendor-finance business.

On Tuesday, ECN said it would unload a business that helps companies lease equipment in the United States – everything from construction diggers to big rigs and even large kitchen appliances for franchises. The buyer is Pittsburgh-based bank PNC Financial Services Group, and the value of the basket of financial leases included in the deal is nearly $1.1-billion.

The big question now is what will ECN buy next?

Canadian growth companies hurting from lack of capital, TMX study finds

Canadian growth companies face a $4-billion funding shortfall compared to U.S. rivals that should be filled by tapping the country’s pension plans, banks and insurers, according to a study due to be released Tuesday and backed by TMX Group Ltd.

A roundtable made up of Canadian venture capitalists, bankers and executives from the country’s largest pension funds found that domestic entrepreneurs are good at launching leading-edge companies but struggle to scale up the businesses compared to peers in the United States and Britain, in part due to a lack of capital.

The study found that over the past decade, the capital available to Canadian growth companies has declined and domestic companies are now only able to access approximately a third as much money as their U.S. counterparts, with the gap growing as businesses get larger. The roundtable estimates $1-billion is needed to fund growth at early stage Canadian companies to match the financing available to U.S. and British businesses, and a further $3-billion is needed to boost more mature innovation companies, which are currently not growing as quickly as they should due to a lack of money for investment.

The parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons is buying Popeyes for $1.8-billion, with plans to accelerate the growth of the fried chicken chain.

Veresen Inc. said on Tuesday it would sell its power generation business, its largest division, for $1.18-billion in three separate deals.

Andrew Willis: Why Lazard CEO Kenneth Jacobs sees an explosion of ‘north-south’ deals

