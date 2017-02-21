ECN Capital looks for acquisition targets after sale to PNC Add to ...

Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Steve Hudson’s specialty lender, ECN Capital Corp., is fuelling up for its next round of acquisitions through the $1.25-billion (U.S.) sale of its U.S. commercial- and vendor-finance business.

On Tuesday, ECN said it would unload a business that helps companies lease equipment in the United States – everything from construction diggers to big rigs and even large kitchen appliances for franchises. The buyer is Pittsburgh-based bank PNC Financial Services Group, and the value of the basket of financial leases included in the deal is nearly $1.1-billion.

The big question now is what will ECN buy next?

