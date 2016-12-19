Fairfax targets specialty insurance with largest-ever deal Add to ...

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. has struck its largest-ever deal to buy an international specialty insurance company, reinvigorated by investment opportunity driven by political change in the United States.

Prem Watsa, founder and CEO of Fairfax, said Monday that the $4.9-billion (U.S.) cash-and-stock bid to buy Zug, Switzerland-based Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG would be “transformative” for his company, adding that this is the best deal Fairfax had ever struck.

Buying Allied World is the latest in a string of recent acquisitions in the insurance and reinsurance space for the Toronto-based insurance and investment firm, building on its stable of international companies. The most recent acquisition came in the fall when Fairfax bought Latin American and Eastern European operations from restructuring insurer American International Group Inc. – one of many companies adjusting to tighter regulations, low interest rates and market unsteadiness, as well as facing pressure from its shareholders. Story

