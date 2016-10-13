Fast food chain Freshii prepping a fall IPO Add to ...

Canadian quick service restaurant chain Freshii is preparing to go public, a deal that is scheduled to launch this fall and build on the success of Aritzia’s recent initial public offering.

For a full year there has been chatter that Freshii wanted to pursue an IPO. The company, however, was in a tough spot because it isn’t big enough to garner mass attention in the United States, where it initially wanted to list, and the Canadian IPO market all but died in 2016.

However, there are finally signs of life in Canada, fuelled by Aritzia Inc.’s recent IPO, whose size was increased by 25 per cent to $400-million on the back of heavy investor demand. That, coupled with Freshii’s desire to go public, is giving investment bankers the confidence to launch a deal in Canada, according to people familiar with the offering. Story

ECN Capital looks to raise $700-million after cancelled merger deal

Newly hatched finance company ECN Capital Corp. is moving forward with plans to raise up to $700-million to fund growth projects after cancelling a planned deal with special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) Infor Acquisition Corp.

ECN Capital was spun out of Element Financial Corp. last month and had planned to raise $220-million by joing forces with Infor. The two companies mutually agreed to cancel that transaction on Wednesday, as Infor shareholders were not expected to approve the transaction at a vote scheduled for Oct. 24.

ECN Capital CEO Steve Hudson said Thursday that while the Infor transaction offered capital on attractive terms, the company has a number of other options for raising money to expand the business, including selling preferred shares and selling all or a portion of its aviation leasing funds to institutional investors. Story

A leading investor in British betting company William Hill, Parvus Asset Management, said it would oppose any reverse takeover of Canadian firm Amaya, given its “limited strategic logic”. Story

Brett House is joining the Bank of Nova Scotia as deputy chief economist, starting Nov. 1. He previously held the role of chief economist at Alignvest Investment Management, an alternative asset manager based in Toronto. Story

