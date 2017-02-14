For Trump, dismantling Dodd-Frank is far from a done deal Add to ...

U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to dismantle crisis-era financial laws faces hurdles in Congress and from the regulatory process – obstacles that could take months if not years to overcome.

Although Mr. Trump vowed to do a “big number” on the Dodd-Frank financial-regulation bill, his administration cannot kill the law unilaterally.

“The President can’t change the law by fiat,” said Rohit Chopra, senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America. “The White House wants to move into less regulation of Wall Street; that will require action by the Congress.”

